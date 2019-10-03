Kelowna squads take two of three on Vernon Minor Football Family Fun Day

The Vernon Magnum Blue Bombers wrapped up a Southern Interior Football Conference Atom Division minor football home and home series against the Kelowna Junior Sun Grey Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The Sun completed a sweep by scoring a 26-0 win over the Blue Bombers.

Bennett Parsons and Ben Astin were leaned on heavily to carry the ball for the Bombers into a tough Kelowna front. The running game was able to find more traction due to the improved play of the offensive line and unsung heroes Caleb Smith, Tyson Stenhouse, Atli Hermanson, Janusz Zawadski, and Nate Goodfellow.

Despite some big pass plays to Kingston Jarvis and Nate Goodfellow, Vernon wasn’t able to crack the solid Kelowna defence.

The Magnum defence played well against the strong, Kelowna squad and were able to hold them to two touchdowns in the first half. The defensive line had an impressive game and consistently made it into the backfield for a number of sacks and loss of yard tackles. Stenhouse and Mason Westwell had stellar games at defensive end and accounted for many tackles, mostly for a loss. Goodfellow and Hermanson were an unstoppable force up the middle and caused havoc in the both in the backfield and for the Kelowna O-line.

Outside linebackers Vyctorya Zawadzki and Ben Astin made some very impressive tackles along the sideline and in the backfield to prevent touchdowns. Zain (The Hammer) Graw hit any running backs foolish enough to run up the middle. LaDainion Banks and Ryder Webb were the defensive safety nets, playing cornerback during the game. If the Kelowna running backs were lucky enough to get outside, Ryder and Dai were right there to make the tackle or force the play back inside.

On the whole, the Bombers’ defence played well as a team and everyone did their job.

Vernon will go back to work for a rematch against the Kamloops Broncos Sunday at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park at 10 a.m.

JUNIOR BANTAM

The Vernon Magnum Marauders suffered a 52-26 upset at the hands of the Kelowna Junior Sun Blue Sunday at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

For the Marauders, Deagan Zimmerman was the stand out with three touchdowns, one of which was for 85 yards. Palmer Taylor also scored a TD, pounding the ball up the gut behind the solid blocking of Amolak Mann, Ryden Furmanek, Andrew McRann and Sawyer Lehr.

Cole Cudgen was good on one of four point after attempts to round out the scoring.

On defence, Arel Ciccone and Marco Harkness were solid in the center while Brett O’Dwyer and Anderson Bicknell did their best to contain the outside.

The Marauders next face the Kamloops Broncos, Sunday at 2 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

PEE WEE

Vernon Magnum Yellow Jackets outscored the Kelowna Junior Sun Blue squad 38-24. No details were reported.

All three games were played on Vernon and District Minor Football’s Family Fun Day at GVAP.

