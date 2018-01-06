Cal Foote (left) and Dillon Dube won gold with Team Canada Saturday night. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze Photography

Kelowna to honour golden Rockets

Both Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will be honoured Wednesday at Royal LePage Place

The Kelowna Rockets will be honouring Canadian World Junior gold medalists Dillon Dube and Cal Foote on Wednesday.

The pair celebrated a gold medal win at the 2018 World Junior Championships last night as Team Canada beat Sweden 3-1.

Foote will be arriving back in Kelowna Saturday night on a flight scheduled to land at 9:54 p.m. while Dube has returned to his home in Cochrane, AB, to spend time with his family.

Foote’s family—including former NHLer Adam Foote—re-located to Kelowna.

Dube and Foote will not play on Sunday against the Calgary Hitmen but will return to the lineup on Wednesday, Jan.10 when the Rockets host the Spokane Chiefs.

The team will honour both Foote and Dube with a ceremony prior to Wednesday’s game.

