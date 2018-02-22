Kelowna, Vernon biathletes hit top 10 to end Olympics

Julia Ransom and Emma Lunder close out the Olympics with 10th place finish

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom was ninth at a biathlon World Cup in Sweden. -Image: Biathlon Canada

Two Okanagan biathletes helped Team Canada to a solid placing in their final event at the PyeongChang Olympics overnight.

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom, 25, and Vernon’s Emma Lunder, 26, helped Canada crack the top 10 in the 4 x 6 women’s relay as Team Canada finished in 10th out of 18 countries competing.

It was the final event in the biathlon event at the Olympics for both Ransom and Lunder.

The Canadians finished a minute-and-a-half out of top spot.

Ransom has competed in five different events at the Olympics with the 10th spot placing her top finish. She also helped the mixed relay to a 12th place finish. Individually her best of three races was a 28th place finish in the women’s 10km pursuit.

Lunder, 26, competed in four events and also marked the women’s relay as her best finish. Her top individual event was a 53rd place finish in the women’s 10km pursuit.

