Kelowna’s Olympian selected to run in the 2022 Boston Marathon elite women’s field

Malindi Elmore will race in the fastest field in the history of the Boston marathon

Kelowna’s own Olympian marathoner Malindi Elmore will be racing at the Boston Marathon this spring.

Elmore holds the Canadian marathon record with a blazing personal best of 2:24:50. She represented Canada in the marathon at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Like a true sun-loving Okanagan local, Elmore trained for the heat of Tokyo by running outside in the midday Kelowna blaze during the summer.

Runners in Kelowna know that Elmore is fast. She is ranked first on all of the popular ‘Strava segments’ around the city, often breaking records in the middle of her easy runs.

Canada’s top female marathoner will be racing alongside Olympic gold medalist Jepchirchir of Kenya, Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel of the USA as well as past Boston Marathon champions Edna Kiplagat (2017) and Des Linden (2018).

The Boston Athletic Association announced the elite women’s start list in an online press release on Jan.11.

“We are delighted to welcome the fastest and most accomplished women’s field in the history of the Boston Marathon,” said Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk in a press release.

The famous marathon will be run on April 18, 2022.

