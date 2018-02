Julia Ransom placed 74th Thursday at the Olympics in Pyeyongchang

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom finished 74th in the women’s 15 km individual biathlon event on Thursday at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 22-year-old Telemark Nordic Ski Club member was fourth among Canadian racers in a field of 87 athletes.

On Monday, Ransom placed 28th in the 10 km pursuit.

Ransom will compete Saturday in the 12.5 km mass start and in both the women’s and mixed relays for Canada.