Ben King of the Vernon Vipers battles Jack Barnes of the Penticton Vees along the boards in BCHL play at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star File)

King rates Team Canada U17 camp invite

Vernon product headed to Calgary in July

Vernon’s Ben King is one of 28 Western Hockey League players invited to Hockey Canada’s national U17 development camp late next month.

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound King suited up for seven regular-season games with the WHL champion Swift Current Broncos, spending the majority of his season with the B.C. Major Midget League Okanagan Rockets based out of Kelowna. He ran up 13 goals and 34 points in 31 games with the Rockets. King also played two games for the BCHL Vernon Vipers.

King was selected 13th overall by Swift Current in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. King will be among a total of 111 U17 players from around the country at the camp, scheduled for July 21-27, at Olympic Park in Calgary.

Aside from the development side of the camp, it will begin the evaluation and selection process for Hockey Canada’s eventual roster for the 2018 World U17 Hockey Challenge. That tournament runs Nov. 3-10 in New Brunswick.

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Just Posted

Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

Dirtbike theft from Vernon Motorsports

Two bikes taken Saturday night, one recovered

Crews working in Killiney Beach Park

Doing flood protection work; waterfront beach swimming area remains open during work

UPDATED: June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (30 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

Moo-bile class makes an impression

Vernon students treated to up close look at dairy cow from Salmon Arm

MEC doles out Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Mountain Equipment Co-Op chips in $45,000 toward completionof rail trail

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Organizers hope to help everyone see Vernon’s largest indoor show

King rates Team Canada U17 camp invite

Vernon product headed to Calgary in July

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Extreme Okanagan weather preparedness in spring

Ensuring family and homes are safe in Vernon

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Most Read