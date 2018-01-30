Kings brush back South Zone

Damian Coljee-Fehr of the North Zone Kings tries to break away from Indiana Symington of the South Zone Knights in Midget Tier 1 hockey play Saturday night at Civic Arena. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The North Zone Kings gained a split in Okanagan Midget Tier 1 Hockey Association action last weekend.

The Kings grounded the South Zone Knights 5-1 Saturday night at Civic Arena and lost 8-3 to the Central Zone Rockets Sunday at Memorial Arena in Kelowna.

Nic Teale opened the scoring Saturday from Eric Noren and Lee Christensen. Teale converted again off a face-off win and rebound shot from Cameron Moger and Joe Eggert.

Caden Bracken popped in a rebound from Moger and Noren in the third period with Eggert then producing two snipes, including a bank pass off the boards and a five-hole finish, with assists from Moger, Noren, and Teale.

Noren (2), and Teale connected in Kelowna with helpers going to Cameron McKenzie and Aidan Rysen.

Said Kings head coach Jared Barendregt: “Saturday’s game we came out strong and the guys bought into a simple game-plan. Every game since Christmas break we’ve gotten better and better. I think we’re starting to peak at the right time.”

The Kings (7-5-1) host the first-place Prince George Cougars (8-4-4) Saturday, 6:15 p.m., at Civic Arena.

In Whitehorse, the North Zone tied the Yukon Rivermen 6-6 Saturday night and 3-3 Sunday after falling 6-4 Friday night.

Jarred Feist (2), Damian Glover, Grayson Williamson, Fraser O’Brien and Mathew Johnston handled the offence Saturday in front of Ethin Campbell.

Darius Makse, Johnston and Feist supplied goals Sunday with d-man Jace Weir earning two helpers. Gabriel Murrells Allaway went the distance in net.

The North Zone improved to 3-13-2, while the Rivermen dipped to 2-9-2.

The Watkin Motors Mustangs ambushed the Penticton Vees 13-4 in Pee Wee Tier 2 play Sunday at Kal Tire Place.

Theo Van Wyk pulled the hat trick, while Hudson Kibblewhite, Kyle Wheeler, Erik Pastro and JJ Milne each added deuces in front of Austin Seibel.

“We tweaked the power play the practice before and it seemed to have worked,” said Mustang head coach Taylor Wilson. “We played a fairly disciplined game and stayed out of the box for the most part. A good team game will get us further in playoffs and the Coca-Cola Classic.”

The Mustangs are 13-0-3 and host West Kelowna in a first-place showdown Sunday, 1:15 p.m., at Civic.

The Coca-Cola Vipers went to 41-0 after posting three Midget Tier 3 weekend wins.

KT Walters and Jacob Brewer each rang up two goals as the Vipers dispatched the North Okanagan Knights 9-1 Sunday at Civic.

Ethan Joe, Tyson Sampert, Russel Borrett, Lincoln Connor and Mason Robinson provided singled in front of Koltin Dodge.

Jaden Foster was in net and Walters converted late as the Coke crew iced the host Osoyoos Coyotes 2-0 Saturday.

Gavin Fleck buried an empty netter for Vernon, who held a 48-28 shot advantage.

The Vipers jumpstarted the weekend by bouncing the Revelstoke Grizzlies 10-1 Friday in Sicamous.

The line of Oliver Murray, Ollie Reid and Evan Kashuba generated three goals as the H&L Glass Junior Vipers shaded the Winfield Bruins 4-3 in Atom Development Rep play Sunday at Civic Arena.

Murray rang up a deuce, while Kashuba scored once and Reid supplied three helpers for the big line. Morgan Hackman supplied a single in front of a stellar Bryce Cormier.