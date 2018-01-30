Knights hold off Steam

The North Okanagan Knights looked to their top shooters for a clutch 3-2 win over the Summerland Steam Saturday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Ben Jossinet recorded his seventh goal of the season, while Jaden Hay netted his 14th and Dean Whitcomb produced his 10th as the Knights kept their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoff hopes alive.

Whitcomb netted the winner at 4:49 of the third period with assists going to Jett Saharchuk and Alex McLeod.

Summerland, who are second in the Okanagan Division, got goals from Morey Babakaiff (8th) and Scott Robinson as they dipped to 23-12-1-3.

The Knights are last in the Okanagan at 13-22-2-0, five points back of the Princeton Posse for the fourth and final playoff berth.

Zach Willms registered 39 saves for his 12th win of the year and game MVP for the Knights. The teams were tied 1-1 after one period and 2-2 after 40 minutes.

North Okanagan visits the Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday night and host the Steam Saturday night.

In Knights alumni news, D Chris Pedersen has three assists and 17 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Hearst Lumberjacks of the Northern Ontario Junior A league. Pedersen began the season with the No. 1 nationally ranked Superior International League Thief River Falls Norskies, posting one assist and 10 PIM in 22 games.

Forward Luke Harvie has one goal, five helpers and 44 PIM in 42 games with the AJHL Fort McMurray Oil Barons.

