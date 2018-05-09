The Vernon Kokanees take a breather at the West Coast Open at the Watermania Aquatic Centre in Richmond. (Photo Submitted)

Kokanee golden at West Coast Open swim meet

Huge swim meet hosted by Richmond Rapids.

Alex Shortt and Morgan Mardiros struck gold to spark the Vernon Kokanee swimmers in the gruelling 21st West Coast Open at the Watermania Aquatic Centre in Richmond.

Shortt won the 200-metre individual medley, while Mardiros ruled the 200 backstroke. Shortt bagged a silver medal in the 200 fly and bronze in the 100 back, while Mardiros took silvers in the 200 breast, 200 and 400 free and 200 IM.

More than 400 swimmers from B.C. and Washington State competed in a meet hosted by the Richmond Rapids.

Head coach Tyson Wellock gave special props to Jack Screen, who continues to drop time in all of his events; Jenna Heffner, who placed fifth in both the 50 and 100 back; Kate Mallow, who had great swims in the 100 back, 50 fly and 50 free; Sara Johnstone, who had an outstanding 50 free; Edouard Lemay, who placed fifth in the 50 free and dropped three seconds in the 100 fly; and Emily Sholdice who swam a fantastic 200 free.

“This was the team travel trip for the season, so the team travelled together by bus and roomed together at the competition,” said Wellock. “This was a great meet for the swimmers to learn about the value of rest and nutrition as the competition lasted for 13 hours on Saturday with an additional seven hours of competition on Sunday. All of the athletes did a fantastic job supporting and cheering for each other, which earned our club a $100 award for the best team at the meet. Although this meet was the first long-course competition of the season for most Kokanees and the athletes trained through it, there were still numerous excellent performances.”

The Kokanees will be back in competition May 18-20 in Kelowna followed by their main meet of the summer, June 1-3, in Kamloops.

Vernon earlier hosted a meet which was a great opportunity for many of the younger swimmers to shine.

Blayke Butler placed first in the 100 and 200 free, 50 back, 200 breast, 100 and 200 IM; Aidan Eglin topped the 800 free, 50 and 200 breast; Charlie Erickson ruled the 50 and 100 fly and Liam Greenan swept the 800 free, 100 and 200 back, 100 breast and 400 IM.

John Heffner won the 200 free and 100 back, while Gavin Johnson bested the 50 breast. Graham Johnstone ruled the 1,500 free, 200 back and 100 breast; Lemay won the 100 IM with Zach Makohoniuk taking second; Ryan Murphy took the 100 and 800 free and Brandon Phillips won the 100 free, 50 and 100 breast, 50 fly and 200 IM. Nick Phillips topped the 50 and 100 fly and the 100, 200, 400 IM; Zach Sholdice won the 200 fly; Brody Wright struck gold in the 1,500 free and 200 breast; Robert Yacovelli won the 200 fly; Heffner took the 800 free and the 100, 200 and 400 IM and Abbi Johnson won the 100 and 200 free and the 100 breast.

Previous story
NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton
Next story
Rachwalski kingpin in Vernon High Rollers

Just Posted

Flood threat evacuates Vernon hospice

North Okanagan Hospice Society patients trasnferred to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Vernon urged to be ready for floods

Warm temperatures couples with rain raises flood risk

Evacuation alert issued for Lumby properties

Village begins Emergency Operations Centre - Level 1 after freshet continues and Wednesday’s rainfall

Vernon playing fields closed

Rain forces temporary field closures in Greater Vernon; users asked to stay off playing fields

Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

State of emergency issues, evacuation alerts for Parker Cove

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Penticton

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

University event to look at racism in B.C.

UBCO Okanagan to hold public talk and discussion on legacy of Chinese discrimination in B.C.

Unity Run concludes in Vernon

10th annual event will cover 300+ kilometres of Sylix Territory from Nakusp to Vernon

Kokanee golden at West Coast Open swim meet

Huge swim meet hosted by Richmond Rapids.

Working to save Kelowna homes from flood waters

Mission Creek in Kelowna is rapidly rising

Most Read