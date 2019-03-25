Kokanee Swim Club sent 11 swimmers to Kamloops for provincials in March. (KSC/Facebook)

Kokanee swimmers leave mark on provincials

Eleven Vernon swimmers were in Kamloops for the competition

Eleven Kokanees represented the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club (VKSC) at the 2019 Winter BC Provincial Championships held in Kamloops March 7-10.

First-time qualifiers were Angel Loseth, 12, in the 200m fly event. That was also the first time Loseth had swam that event in a long course pool and Graham Johnstone, 16, in the 200m back.

Read more: Kokanee duos earn podium spot

Read more: Swimmers sparkle on coast

Achieving Canadian Junior Championship times for the first time was Alexanne Lepage, 13, in 50m, 100m, 200m free and adding the 100m back, 200m breast and 200m free events to her qualified Canadian Western standards.

Liam Williamson, 17, hung up his suit on a positive note with a personal best in the 100m fly.

Other Kokanees attending the meet include Kelsey Filion and Ryan Murphy (both provincial finalists), Alex Shortt, Nic Phillips, Sam Shortt, Zach Sholdice, and Jenna Heffner. The next competition for VKSC will be the Western Canadian Open April 11-14 with three athletes representing Vernon as members of KWIC.

The top three provincial teams were: first, Hyack Swim Club (HYACK-1107.5 points); second, Kelowna West Integrated Club (KWIC-851 points); and third Island Swim Club (ISC-848.5 points). Vernon finished 24th (VKSC-90) out of 33 teams.

Recently, VKSC has become affiliated with KWIC at provincial level meets. This will enable those clubs within the region affiliated with KWIC to enjoy, through the process of unified Okanagan team of swimmers and coaches, of being more competitive in the future.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bobrovsky perfect as Blue Jackets blank Canucks 5-0

Just Posted

Vernon eco-friendly home tour builds support for students

Canadian Federation of University Women host fifth annual fundraiser

Westwold stars in thriller film

Beyond the Woods set to release in June 2019

Fire destroys pickup: Vernon Fire Rescue

A vehicle is a total write off after a late night fire, the Fire Department says

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

Hitting the trails with Vernon’s Bush Babes and Bros

Dawna Jodoin’s love of trail running has led to a booming Vernon business

VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

Letter: Technology, not govt, reason for costly vehicle repairs

In regards to the full page ad, written and signed by David… Continue reading

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Letter: More public involvement key to swaying council

Unless more people attend council meetings, little will change letter writer says

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

New cougar study may provide answers to increased sightings

Sightings of the animal have doubled in the spring compared to last year in Kelowna

Career fair an open door to opportunity

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Thursday, April 11 in Kelowna

Most Read