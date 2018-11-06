Vernon’s Jordan Korol is red-hot with the UBC Okanagan Heat this season. (UBCO Athletics File)

Korol drains 24 for UBCO Heat

Bobcats sweep Canada West twinbill

Vernon’s Jordan Korol drained a career-high 24 points in UBC Okanagan Heat’s Canada West 82-78 women’s basketball loss to the visiting Brandon Bobcats Saturday night in Kelowna.

Korol, a fourth-year forward and Vernon Panther grad, also hauled in seven rebounds.

Vanessa Botteselle, a fifth-year guard from North Vancouver, also finished with 24 points for the Heat.

Ana Evans led UBCO with eight rebounds while chipping in with 17 points.

Panther grad Mackenzie Horst, a rookie post, had one bucket for the 0-4 Heat, who are coached by Vernon’s Bobby Mitchell.

Brandon bounced the Heat 82-59 Friday night with Korol flushing a dozen points.

Four players did most of the damage for 2-2 Brandon in both victories. Lauren Anderson went for 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds Saturday. Adrianna Proulx added 16 points, while Hailey Maas and Logan Biccum finished with 14 and 13 points respectively.

A better start for UBCO on Saturday allowed the Heat to stay in the game until the final seconds. After an Anastasia Evans, three reduced the lead to three with 1:21 to play, it was Botteselle with a steal from Brandon in their next possession.

On her way to the rim, the ball was knocked loose and turned over to the Bobcats. Forced to foul, UBCO could get no closer as Brandon made a free throw to extend the lead to four. A Braxtyn Horbay three at the buzzer just missed.

The Heat resume their homestand when they host the 2-0 Lethbridge Pronghorns Friday (6 p.m.).

