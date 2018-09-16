KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar

Rally set for Sept. 26-30

It’s a rally racer’s dream.

Open to all motorcycle brands over 600cc, the two-to-three day KTM Navigation Rally will be tailored to suit all rider abilities with its three different classes to cover all motorcyclists’ interests from long distance adventure touring riders to off-road adventure riders at SilverStar Mountain Resort Sept. 26-30.

“Teams of two-to-four riders will be welcome to take upon the challenge of navigating across the Canadian Western Mountains while following our GPS route and staying as close as possible to the total millage,” a KTM spokesperson said. “In addition this year, there will be special tests added to the course.”

Related: Star hosts Endurocross

For 2018, the route will start and end at SilverStar Mountain resort in British-Columbia.

“The incredible outdoor playground that Silver Star Mountain has to offer will be put to good use by welcoming over 200 riders. Diverse and exciting routes await all types of riders from everywhere.”

For more information and to register, visit ktm-adventure-rally.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon club hosts BMX Nationals

Just Posted

KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar

Rally set for Sept. 26-30

One dead following scuba accident in Fintry

A 56-year-old man died as a result of a scuba diving incident Sunday, Sept. 16

Thunderstorms, more rain loom over Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms from Penticton to Salmon Arm Sunday

Contenders return to Okanagan

17th annual tour kicks off Oct. 30 in Lake Country

West Kelowna puppies saved from near death find new homes

Dr. Oz’s team saved their lives and now has found their forever homes

Vernon block party draws a crowd

Music from Chipko Jones and The Keys filled downtown Friday, Sept. 14

Annual Terry Fox Run races through Vernon

Fundraiser was Sunday, Sept. 16

Province asks new B.C. homeless camp to disperse

Saanich camp received notice Sunday from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to vacate

B.C. to have only one store selling cannabis on first day of legalization

The store will open in Kamloops

Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

They say it’s the highest rent increase in 15 years

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

West Kelowna puppies saved from near death find new homes

Dr. Oz’s team saved their lives and now has found their forever homes

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Most Read