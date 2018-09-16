KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar

It’s a rally racer’s dream.

Open to all motorcycle brands over 600cc, the two-to-three day KTM Navigation Rally will be tailored to suit all rider abilities with its three different classes to cover all motorcyclists’ interests from long distance adventure touring riders to off-road adventure riders at SilverStar Mountain Resort Sept. 26-30.

“Teams of two-to-four riders will be welcome to take upon the challenge of navigating across the Canadian Western Mountains while following our GPS route and staying as close as possible to the total millage,” a KTM spokesperson said. “In addition this year, there will be special tests added to the course.”

For 2018, the route will start and end at SilverStar Mountain resort in British-Columbia.

“The incredible outdoor playground that Silver Star Mountain has to offer will be put to good use by welcoming over 200 riders. Diverse and exciting routes await all types of riders from everywhere.”

For more information and to register, visit ktm-adventure-rally.com.

