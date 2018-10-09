Lakers rule UBCO tourney

Kal wins Senior Girls Tier 2 title

The Kalamalka Lakers are enjoying a solid start to the high school senior girls volleyball season.

The Lakers placed sixth at the Thompson Rivers University Invitational two weeks ago and post off a big 3-1 victory over the VSS Panthers in the league last week, the Lakers won the Tier 2 title in a very competitive field at the UBCO Heat Thanksgiving Tournament.

Kal’s passing game faltered a bit against some strong serving but they held on for a 2-0 (25-19, 25-23) win over DP Todd Trojans of Prince George in Saturday’s final. All-star Olivia Tymkiw’s dominant play pumped up the Lakers.

The Lakers defeated Aberdeen Hall of Kelowna 2-0 (25-21, 25-12) in the semis. Georgia Elliott was a tower in the middle in the second set with some key blocks and powerful hits. Libero Shaylee Hunter was solid in the back row controlling the defence and coming up with key digs the entire tournament.

In pool play, Kal had a tough start and lost their only match of the tournament 2-1 (16-25, 25-20, 12-15) to Mt. Boucherie Bears of West Kelowna, which ultimately placed them second in their pool.

The Lakers rebounded and grounded Mt. Sentinel Wildcats of Slocan 2-0 (25-13, 25-14). Hannah Miller had several key kills and blocks from the right side while setter Brookelyn Hill moved the ball well for a strong attack, as well as using an amazing float serve to keep their passing off balance.

Kal then iced Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 2-0 (25-15, 25-7). Anna Rinn, who has been on the DL, came in with strong serving and back row play. Madison Fox played well at the net in the middle position and served effectively all weekend not missing a serve.

The Kal girls went on an undefeated 8-0 roll in sets Saturday, starting with a 2-0 (25-21, 25-17) win over the deceptively gritty Argyle Pipers of North Vancouver.

“Power hitters Jessica Grages and Sydney Fillion were awesome both on offence and defence accumulating numerous kills, not only in this game but throughout the tournament,” said Kal head coach Maria Hansen.

Kal overwhelmed Immaculata Mustangs of Kelowna 2-0 (25-9, 25-18) to finish the day. Setter Taylor Francks varied the attack effectively and used her serve as a weapon.

Kal visits the Fulton Maroons in league play tonight and they begin play Friday in the KSS Owls tournament in Kelowna.

