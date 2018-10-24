Lakers take Zone volleyball title

The North Zone Senior AA Girls Volleyball League playoffs go Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Kalamalka Secondary.

The Lakers won the zone title ahead of the Fulton Maroons, Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong, Charles Bloom Timberwolves of Lumby and the Revelstoke Rams.

Matches go at 3:45, 5 and 6:15 p.m. with three berths available to the eight-team Okanagan Valley Championships, Nov. 16-17 hosted by the South Zone’s top seed.

There are two Valley berths available for the 16-team, AA provincial championships, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, hosted by the St. Thomas More Knights in Vancouver.

Fulton will warm up for the zone tournament with their home tournament, Nov. 2-3.

The Maroons open against the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops on the Friday with the Lakers meeting the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops and the VSS Panthers taking on the Sa-Hali Sabres, also of Kamloops.

The Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton and the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country round out the tournament roster. The championship final goes on the Saturday at 2 p.m.

Fulton will tangle with the AAA Panthers this Monday, 5:30 p.m., in exhibition play.

