Township of Langley will play host to the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships. (Braden Collum/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trials in nearly 20 years

Township of Langley will host 2022 and 2023 editions

Athletics Canada announced the Township of Langley will play host to the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships.

“The Township of Langley is thrilled to be hosting the Canadian Track and Field Championships and World Championship Trials with the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club,” said Township of Langley mayor Jack Froese. “Sports have played an important role throughout our community’s history, and this will be another wonderful way to celebrate our milestone in 2023.”

The second year of trials falls on the Township’s 150th anniversary, Froese noted.

The Township had be awarded the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event back in July 2017, but with the postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Athletics Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials to 2021, Langley will now host the 2022 and 2023 events.

“We’re thrilled that the Township of Langley will now be hosting not one, but two World Championship Trials. We look forward to hosting two very successful events in 2022 and 2023,” said David Bedford, Athletics Canada chief executive officer.

Both editions will include national championships for senior, U20, para athletics and combined events, which will serve as trials for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Portland, Oregon (July 15-24, 2022) and Budapest, Hungary (Aug. 19-27, 2023).

The last time the Canadian Track and Field Championships were held in British Columbia was in Victoria in 2004, according to Brent Dolfo, local organizing committee chair member.

