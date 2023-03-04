A late powerplay goal lifted the Prince George Spruce Kings over the Vernon Vipers 3-2 at Kopar Memorial Arena Friday, March 3, 2023. (Vernon Vipers photo)

A late powerplay goal lifted the Prince George Spruce Kings over the Vernon Vipers 3-2 at Kopar Memorial Arena Friday, March 3, 2023. (Vernon Vipers photo)

Late goal lifts Prince George Spruce Kings over Vernon Vipers

The Spruce Kings won the first game of a double header 3-2 at home

The Prince George Spruce Kings scored a late third period goal to secure a 3-2 win over the Vernon Vipers Friday night.

Special teams hurt the visiting Vipers in the first game of a double header against Prince George. The Vipers went 0-3 on the powerplay and surrendered two powerplay goals against, including the game winner.

Roan Clarke made 17 saves on 20 shots in the loss while his counterpart, Aidan Feddema, made 18 saves on 20 shots.

The Spruce Kings were the first to strike as Jack Kurrle notched his sixth goal of the season 8:44 into the first period. A couple minutes later, Ty Gagno scored his 15th of the season on the powerplay to make it 2-0 Prince George.

The next goal wouldn’t come until late in the second period, when Griffen Barr scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-1.

The Vipers then tied the game early in the third period, courtesy of Connor Elliott’s fourth goal of the season.

The game appeared to be heading to overtime until Gagno registered his second powerplay goal of the game at the 17:31 mark of the third. That goal would prove to be the game winner.

Ben LeFranc had two assists for Prince George in the win.

The Vipers have clinched a playoff spot but sit in seventh in the BC Hockey League Interior division with a 21-20-2-4 record and 48 points in 47 games played. Prince George is fifth in the division with a 24-18-4-1 record and 53 points in 47 games.

The two teams will face off again Saturday, March 4, again at Prince George’s Kopar Memorial Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Work still to be done revamping Vancouver Canucks roster: Allvin

READ MORE: NHL trade deadline day quiet after chaotic buildup: ‘Maybe it’s an abnormal year’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLhockeyVernonVernon Vipers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier
Next story
Penticton karate star captures bronze medal for Team BC at Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, 2022, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
Documentary on Vernon teen’s murder airs on British TV

With almost 670 cm of snow this year as of March 2, SilverStar Mountain Resort is extending its ski and snowboard season to April 16, 2023, weather and snow dependent. (SilverStar Mountain Resort/Facebook)
Vernon ski hill extends season amid lots of snow

A preliminary inquiry for Michael Visintainer, accused of murdering Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Bayer in 2022, is set to begin June 26, 2023. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Preliminary inquiry date set for North Okanagan murder suspect

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway

Pop-up banner image