Late goal lifts Prince George Spruce Kings over Vernon Vipers

The Spruce Kings won the first game of a double header 3-2 at home

A late powerplay goal lifted the Prince George Spruce Kings over the Vernon Vipers 3-2 at Kopar Memorial Arena Friday, March 3, 2023. (Vernon Vipers photo)

The Prince George Spruce Kings scored a late third period goal to secure a 3-2 win over the Vernon Vipers Friday night.

Special teams hurt the visiting Vipers in the first game of a double header against Prince George. The Vipers went 0-3 on the powerplay and surrendered two powerplay goals against, including the game winner.

Roan Clarke made 17 saves on 20 shots in the loss while his counterpart, Aidan Feddema, made 18 saves on 20 shots.

The Spruce Kings were the first to strike as Jack Kurrle notched his sixth goal of the season 8:44 into the first period. A couple minutes later, Ty Gagno scored his 15th of the season on the powerplay to make it 2-0 Prince George.

The next goal wouldn’t come until late in the second period, when Griffen Barr scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-1.

The Vipers then tied the game early in the third period, courtesy of Connor Elliott’s fourth goal of the season.

The game appeared to be heading to overtime until Gagno registered his second powerplay goal of the game at the 17:31 mark of the third. That goal would prove to be the game winner.

Ben LeFranc had two assists for Prince George in the win.

The Vipers have clinched a playoff spot but sit in seventh in the BC Hockey League Interior division with a 21-20-2-4 record and 48 points in 47 games played. Prince George is fifth in the division with a 24-18-4-1 record and 53 points in 47 games.

The two teams will face off again Saturday, March 4, again at Prince George’s Kopar Memorial Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

