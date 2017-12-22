Vernon’s Lydia Lavigne has signed with the UNBC Timberwolves in Prince George.

Lavigne brings height, smarts to Timberwolves for 2018-19 season

The University of Northern B.C. women’s soccer team has become bigger and more athletic, officially announcing the commitment of Vernon’s Lydia Lavigne for the 2018-2019 season.

The 6-foot-1 Lavigne visited the UNBC campus in Prince George recently, and said the Timberwolves felt like the right fit for her jump to the Canada West season.

“I have worked really hard to get here,” saikd Lavigne. “It’s a big commitment and I am so excited to be a part of this team. The girls are super nice and they welcomed me right away. I love Neil as a coach and it was a no-brainer for me.”

Set to make an immediate impact to the defence of the Timberwolves, Lavigne knows the jump to the Canada West level is a substantial one. The 17-year-old is willing to put in thework so she can make a smooth transition.

“I am hoping to be very strong in my tackles, and distribute the ball well. I want to play forward. Going against bigger girls, I know most of them do weightlifting, so I will have to start upping my game in that, and just start playing faster.”

Lavigne was named the Female Player of the Year for the Whitecaps/NOYSA Okanagan Soccer Academy this year, and has trained with Thompson Okanagan FC. Timberwolves coach Neil Sedgwick loves her upside.

“She is going to be massive for our program moving forward. She is a fantastic player, and comes from a strong program where she is getting good information. Lydia wants to grow every single day, and that’s what we want. Within our program, that is our focus.”

Set to graduate from Vernon Secondary School in June, Lavigne had been keeping an eye on the Timberwolves’ progress throughout the season.

“I was very proud when they got into playoffs. Looking at their results against those top universities, compared to years before, it was a big jump. I am excited to be a part of this program that is growing and achieving new things.”

Lavigne will study psychology and says she looks forward to facing every challenge with her full effort.

“I want to try to make myself a better player, just like most of the girls here have been doing. I just want to play my best and keep bettering myself.”

