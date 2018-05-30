Bohdan Phillips of the Shuswap Outlaws tries to steal possession from Chloe Scabar of the North Okanagan Legends in Bantam B lacrosse play. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Legends erupt for wins

North Okanagan minor lacrosse roundup

The North Okanagan Storage For Life #1 Legends exploded for a pair of Novice lacrosse league wins last weekend.

Austin Aeichele counted 5+3, while Wyatt Stowards, Jesse Johnson and Mattias Paull each supplied deuces as the host Legends ran to a 16-2 ambush of Kamloops #2 Saturday at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Connor Johnson, Taylor Gibson, Daniel Cowden and Chloe Collins provided singles in front of Shaymus Waterstreet. Stowards scored four times, while Paull and Johnson each compiled a pair as the host Legends iced the Penticton Heat 10-3 Sunday. Boston Ciccone and Gibson provided the other Legend tallies.

The Everton Ridge Homes Legends split a pair of Bantam B games, winning 4-3 and losing 9-1 to the Nicola Valley of Merritt. Chayton Marchand (2), Terran Gorius and Bradley Scabar, on a gorgeous over-the-shoulder-backhander after a floor-length feed by Jacob Fox, accounted for Everton’s offence in the win Saturday at Kal Tire Place.

Fox, assisted by Kai-Lee Bonneau, had the Everton goal in Merritt.

The North Okanagan Fairfield Marriott Legends lost three times while having a blast in the White Rock Invitational Pee Wee Lacrosse Tournament last weekend.

The Legends were knocked out of the event when they lost 8-4 to Ridge Meadows #1 Saturday night at Centennial Arena.

Game captain Rowan Kwast, Toby Harman, Austin Dunnill and Kian Yargeau supplied goals for the Legends, who trailed 4-1 and 5-2 by period scores.

The Fairfield Marriott crew opened play Friday by falling 14-5 to Saanich.

Captain Aidan Wattie and Mattias Roth each scored twice with Kohen Pounder adding a single. Goalie Jace Collard recorded a pair of assists.

Pounder pocketed a deuce as the Legends then bowed 13-5 to Victoria-Esquimalt Saturday afternoon.

Yargeau, Roth and Heatly Jeffers counted singles. Game captain was Maguire Nicholson. The Legends are coached by Chad Pounder, Kriss Yargeau and Brent Stowards.

