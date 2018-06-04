Legends go 2-1-1 in Penticton

Sam Shaw of North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Legends evades a Burnaby checker with goalie Tyler Martin looking on in the Penticton Bantam B Lacrosse Tournament. (Kevin Fisk Photo)

The North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Legends went 2-1-1 at the Penticton Invitational Bantam B Lacrosse Tournament last weekend.

Jacob Fox scored twice and earned game MVP as the Legends tied the Burnaby Lakers 2-2 in their final game Sunday afternoon at Memorial Arena.

The Legends shaded the Sunshine Coast Rapids 3-2 and grounded the Port Moody Thunder 4-2 in Saturday action.

Bradley Scabar, Fox and Chayton Marchand handled the offence in the win over Sunshine Coast. Jakob Friesen was chosen MVP. Tyler Martin went the distance in net.

Marchand, Gabriel Jones, Fox and Kai-Lee Bonneau supplied goals against Port Moody with Scabar collecting two assists and Owen McLennan taking MVP. Martin earned the win.

The Everton crew lost 5-1 to Langley in their Friday opener with Fox counting the goal. Martin was selected MVP.