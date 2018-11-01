Lemay and Panthers ready to roll

Battle Fulton in Friday Night Lights at college turf

Go-to-guy. Game changer. Workhorse. All-around superstar.

Charles Lemay of the Vernon (VSS) Panthers is all of the above and more on the football field.

Lemay will attract plenty of attention from the Fulton Maroons in the Friday Night Lights high school special (6 p.m.) at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Panthers lead the Interior Conference at 3-0 with Fulton second at 2-1.

“Lemay is an excellent high school football player.,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “The kid will probably be named Interior Conference player of the year when the Interior Coaches have their all-star meetings this weekend. Defensively, he is solid against the run and in coverage. They utilize him a number of ways defensively, and he really helps their defence. Offensively, he is special. He has very good vision running the ball and has the type of big-play ability you want in your tailback.”

RELATED: Vernon schools primed for Friday Night Lights

RELATED: Vernon Panthers ranked No. 1 in B.C.

Lemay carried the ball 15 times for 245 yards, five of which went for 20-plus yards, as the Cats ambushed the Westsyde Blue Wave 42-0 last Friday. Lemay counted four rushing touchdowns, his longest a 55-yard romp. He gets space to move thanks to linebackers Liam Alder, Mark Delasen, Brady Szeman, Jackson Thomas and Nathan Vasconcelos

Scheller says VSS is very deserving of their No 1 senior varsity AA ranking.

“Those kids have played together a long time, and it shows in their timing and precision. Coach (Sean) Smith and his staff have done an excellent job of building that program and coaching their players. They are No. 1 for a reason. The thing that sticks out when you watch them is their team speed. They have a lot of fast dudes and they get them the ball in a variety of ways. Defensively, they are aggressive and they stick their tackles. A very solid group. Our coaching staff is proud of our kids this year. They are fighters and are gritty. They will play hard on Friday night. “

Smith is hardly banking the two points before opening kick-off.

“Since we see each other every year, Fulton is well aware of what we do both offensively and defensively and always have a good game-plan for us,” said Smith. “Coach Scheller always seems to have a trick play or two up his sleeve when we meet, so I’d expect more of the same and we have to be prepared for that in special teams and when we are on defence. On offence, they do a good job of misdirection, running reverses and boots in the passing game. We have to make sure we are disciplined on the backside of our defence to avoid getting caught on those types of plays.”

Fulton is led by QB Evan Trottier, receivers Nate Foster and Ethan Schiman and running backs Quin Williamson and Dayton Ingenhaag.

The Panthers can beat you with the running or passing game, while their defence is also dynamic, giving up just one touchdown in the last four games.

The Panthers urge fans to bring non-perishables for the food bank. The Vernon Atom Magnums are playing a mini-game at halftime.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Silverbacks rally past Vipers

Just Posted

Casino close to deal with employees

Employees at casinos in Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon have been on strike since June 29

Vernon mayoral candidate denied recount

Art Gourley, who finished fourth, felt he should have more than 229 votes from Vernon voters

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in Alzheimer’s study

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation

Vernon duo start restaurant staff training initiative

Inaugural Science of Serving workshop series planned at UBC Okanagan.

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

On-demand HIV tests now available throughout Interior Health region

Those wanting to be tested can now make their own requests to IH labs

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Most Read