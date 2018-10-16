Lightning split season openers

Brooklyn Allan of Kelowna U12A shields the ring from Calli Fossum of Vernon U12B Lightning in Thompson Okanagan ringette play Sunday at Kal Tire Place. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The Vernon U12B Lightning split their opening weekend of Thompson Okanagan ringette league games this season.

Lucia Manton pulled the hat trick and Kassidy Peterson sparkled in net as the Lightning stuffed the Westside U12B Ice Busters Saturday in West Kelowna.

An all-star defence of Kiera Horton, Abby Mahortoff and Kate Holmes boosted Vernon, who got 2+1 apiece from Rory Lang and Cali Fossum and 1+2 from Claire Penner. Theryn Petty supplied three assists.

The Lightning lost 10-6 to the visiting Kelowna U12A team in Sunday action, showing well against the higher level side.

The game was tied at 2-2 after the first period before Kelowna pulled away. Manton counted three goals, Fossum rang up a deuce and one assist and Horton pocketed 1+2. Avery Smith, Mara Corbett-Read and Taylor Patterson all turned in splendid performances well in their first ringette games.

