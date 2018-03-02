Walnut Grove Gators’ Tavia Rowell scored 30 points in her team’s 88-71 win over the Abbotsford Panthers in semifinal action at the BC AAA girls provincial basketball championships at the Langley Events Centre. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

The finals are set for championship Saturday at the Langley Events Centre and all three top seeds are still alive for a provincial banner.

Fifty-six teams tipped off on Wednesday morning as the junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament and the AA and AAA girls basketball championships got underway and it is down to six squads.

The junior final will see the hometown Walnut Grove Gators, ranked No. 1 coming in, battle the Cinderella Fraser Heights Firehawks of Surrey. The Firehawks were seeded 15th out of the 24 teams but they are still alive.

In Friday’s semifinal, Fraser Heights beat the No. 3 Yale Lions 68-44 to set up a shot against the Gators.

Walnut Grove used a stifling defence to tame the Mount Baker Wild 51-19.

The game tips off at 1 p.m.

And following that game, the senior AA final pits the No. 1 South Kamloops Titans against the No. 3 G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack.

The Grizzlies used a strong second half to turn a five-point lead into a 66-53 win over the No. Britannia Bruins.

The other semifinal saw the Titans win 71-52 over the No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints.

The 5 p.m. game will also see the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds clash for the banner.

The top-ranked Kelowna Owls won 81-59 over the No. 4 Semiahmoo Totems.

The earlier semifinal saw the hometown Walnut Grove Gators upset the No. 2 Abbotsford Panthers 88-71. The game was tied late in the third quarter before the Gators pulled away to win by 17.

All three games will be played on the LEC’s Centre Court.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Abby Panthers’ Sienna Lenz against Walnut Grove during BC AAA senior girls semifinals at LEC. Gary Ahuja Black Press

Walnut Grove Gators’ Fania Taylor against the Mount Baker Wild during semifinal action. The Gators will play for gold after a 51-19 win at the Langley Events Centre. Gray Ahuja Langley Times

Previous story
BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

Just Posted

Vipers dump Silverbacks in series opener

Vernon beats Salmon Arm 5-2 in BCHL playoff Game 1

Vehicle incidents close both Coquihalla and Highway 3

No word on when the Hope-Princeton might reopen

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

Updated: Lanes on Highway 97 reopen after rockslide

The rockslide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Police locate missing woman

21-year-old Vernon girl located since last seen a month ago

Lumby grow facility breaks ground

Phase one of True Leaf campus is expected to be operational by fall 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

Motorists rush to help injured truck driver on Highway 3

A semi-truck crashed into a power pole near Hedley on Highway 3

Predators rally to beat Canucks 4-3 in OT

Jarnkrok nets winner for Nashville 43 seconds into extra time

Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

The stray dog was picked up in Revelstoke and dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital earlier this week

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

Most Read