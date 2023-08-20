<div>Halfway through the season and the B.C. Lions receiving corps are hitting their stride. B.C. Lions’ Keon Hatcher, left, and Justin McInnis celebrate hatcher’s touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</div>

Lions receivers ensuring offensive hot streak continues despite battling injuries

Keon Hatcher recorded a career high in receiving yards against the Calgary Stampeders last Saturday

Halfway through the season and the B.C. Lions receiving corps is hitting its stride.

Keon Hatcher recorded a career high in receiving yards against the Calgary Stampeders last Saturday, while Jevon Cottoy is adamant he’s about to bust out.

Hatcher recorded 170 receiving yards against Calgary, solidifying discussion of his place as an elite receiver in the CFL.

The Tulsa, Okla., native — who wore sunglasses and a diamond-studded necklace to his post-game press conference — is humble off the field.

“We love to see each other eat, we love to see each other ball. One success is just like another’s success,” said Hatcher about his teammates. “Making those plays and seeing those guys succeed out there is just awesome.”

He attributed part of his success against Calgary to family watching.

“You always got to put on for mom, that was a bit of an early birthday gift (for her),” he said, adding that his mom and aunt were in attendance for the game against the Stampeders.

Head coach Rick Campbell said his depth of receivers is “a good problem to have” but added his team is working on not focusing on one player to target.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has previously spoken about his “brothers” in the receivers group and that he hosted them in his home in Tacoma, Wash., during the off-season for a training camp of sorts.

Adams, and his receivers, have spoken about the importance of the off-season workout as it gave them time to bond on and off the field together.

“(Vernon Adams) is my guy,” said Hatcher.

