Lions tee up golf tourney for Camp Winfield

Vernon Lions Club hosts fun, fundraising event for kids with disabilities to attend summer camp

Play in a fun golf tournament and help kids have an enjoyable camp experience.

The second-annual Vernon Lions Club Fundraising Golf Tournament for Camp Winfield runs Saturday, May 26, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Shotgun start for the 18-hole scramble format will be at 1 p.m. That will be followed by dinner in the clubhouse.

Silent/live auctions will be held prior to dinner. Prizes will be awarded at dinner.

“Camp Winfield enables children with many different types of disabilities to enjoy a week at camp,” said tournament spokesperson Michele Materi-Baker. “There, they get to spend unrestricted time with other kids who understand their unique daily challenges.

“It’s a place where they can feel like they belong.”

Money raised from the golf tournament will go to assisting families with camperships and facility improvements.

“The camp enables the campers’ loving families, who spend a great deal of time and energy being 24/7 caregivers, to have a bit of a break,” said Materi-Baker. “It is very costly to send the kids to camp, run it and keep it maintained.”

The tournament is looking for golfers, sponsors and prize donations.

The cost to enter, which includes golf, a shared cart, dinner and prizes, is $125 per person, and entry as a four-person team is preferred. The field will be limited to 120 golfers.

Registration forms are available at vwww.vernonlionsclub.ca. Deadline to sign up is May 17.

Tournament sponsors in place include Kal Tire, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Discovery Optometry, Kim Heizmann – Century 21, Salt Fowler Team, De Vine Vintners and White House Mortgages.

For more information on the event, e-mail materi at michelemateri@gmail.com



