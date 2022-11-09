Loving it: MacDonald shootout goal lifts West Kelowna past Vernon

BCHL - Warriors edge Vipers 4-3 for second time in five days at Royal LePage Place

West Kelowna Warriors forwards Ben MacDonald (9) and Luke Devlin battle for a loose puck with Vernon goalie Ethan David and defenceman Anthony Cliche during the Warriors’ 4-3 BCHL shootout win Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography)

Ben MacDonald scored in regulation time, and had the only goal in the shootout, as the West Kelowna Warriors edged the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in B.C. Hockey League action Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

It was the Warriors’ second 4-3 win over Vernon on home ice in five days, and the team’s fourth straight victory.

West Kelowna twice erased one-goal deficits.

Vernon led 2-1 after the opening period on powerplay goals from Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Lee Parks, sandwiched around a marker from the Warriors’ Brennan Nelson.

MacDonald tied the game 1:51 after the ice clean in the second period, and Jaiden Moriello gave the Warriors their only regulation time lead with an unassisted goal 1:57 into the final frame.

Hank Cleaves sent the game into overtime for the Vipers with a goal at the 14:32 mark.

Both goalies were stellar on the night.

Justin Katz had to be good down the stretch for the home team as he made two breakaway saves in the final 10 minutes, stopping Cleaves and Julian Facchinelli.

Ethan David made his best save of the game in overtime, stopping a tip from a speeding Aiden Reeves through the middle of the ice on a MacDonald assist.

Katz stopped Vernon’s Max Borovinskiy, newcomer Thomas Tien and Luke Pakulak to give the Warriors the extra point. Tien was acquired earlier this week from the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors, where he had three points in seven games.

Katz finished with 37 saves while David made 44 stops for the Vipers.

The Warriors (12-2-2-0) hit the road to take on the Wenatchee Wild (3-10-0-1) on Saturday night, Nov. 12.

The Vipers (7-7-0-2) are back on the road Friday when they take on the undefeated Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Penticton is 16-0 and, counting last year’s playoffs, have won 32 consecutive games.

