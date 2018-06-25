Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Addison Lovsin follows his second shot on the eighth hole today during his Golfathon for ALS at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Nobody is reporting Addison Lovsin for slow golf today.

Actually, members at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club are moving aside and letting the 22-year-old assistant pro take shots in a hurry during the 13th annual PGA of B.C. Golfathon for ALS.

Lovsin teed off at dawn and is well on to breaking Spall pro Myles Johnson’s record of 200 holes, set last year.

Just before 2 p.m., Lovsin was smacking another monster drive on the first hole in his eighth round of the day.

“It’s going well,” said Lovsin, a two handicapper in his first year in the Spall pro shop. “I haven’t had an eagle yet, but I’ve been close a couple of times.”

The 2013 Fulton grad, who is munching on Power Bars and sipping energy drinks, was pledged $10 by member Randy Strang for any eagles he recorded.

“Show off,” laughed one female player, after watching Lovsin hit a 130-yard approach shot just feet away from the cup on the ninth hole.

“Look at him, he makes a birdie putt with a camera right in front of him,” chuckled a male player after Lovsin canned a putt on No. 8.

Lovsin, who is riding a power cart, opened with a 2-over 73 with three birdies before registering a 69 with six birdies. The first round took just 80 minutes. He then went 73-74-73-69-71. He will finish tonight at approximately 9:11.

“He started at 4:55 this morning and it was really dark and stormy,” said longtime Spall teaching pro Al Pisch. “I told him to hold off a while but he was having none of that.”

The PGA of BC has raised more than $1.4 million in a dozen years through the golf marathon.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS ), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis.

There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of B.C. Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers. You may donate by visiting www.golfathonforals.com

