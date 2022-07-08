Lucky 13 selected for TOJLL all-star game from Vernon, Armstrong

Tigers, Shamrocks players, along with two coaches, join players from other teams for game Sunday

Kael Black of the Vernon Tigers (left) and Warin Buzzell of the Armstrong Shamrocks were among 13 players and two coaches selected from their respective teams for the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League all-star game Sunday, July 10, in Kamloops. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Seven members of the Armstrong Shamrocks and six from the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers have been selected to the first Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League all-star game.

Players from all five teams will gather at the Kamloops Memorial Arena Sunday, July 10.

Named to the team from the Shamrocks were goalie Ryley Lockhurt, team captain Ethin Campbell and runners Colton Macaulay, Jayden Gulka, Warin Buzzell, Joseph Jankowski and Tegan Evans.

Dave Evans was selected as a coach.

Selected from the Tigers were captain Jacob Brewer along with fellow runners Kael Black, Nate Williamson, Noah Pearson, Carston Disher and Thomas Pain. Head coach Casey Sherriff was also chosen for the contest.

The league playoffs are slated to start Monday night with the best-of-three semifinal matchups still to be determined.

All that’s known at this time is the defending champion South Okanagan Flames (from 2019) will finish third and the Tigers will be fourth. Armstrong has been eliminated.

The Kamloops Venom can clinch first place with a win in Oliver over the Flames Friday, July 8, which would mean a first-round date with Vernon. Kamloops is two points ahead of the Kelowna Kodiaks but have two games to play, Kelowna has one against Kamloops at home Saturday, July 9.

Vernon and South Okanagan will play their semifinal home games Wednesday, July 13.

