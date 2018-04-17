Lumber crew works for shutout

Adelynn Heyes, left, of the Vernon United and Ava Tretta of the Kamloops Blaze battle for the ball in Thompson Okanagan U13 Girls Rep Soccer League action Sunday at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Only nine players. No big deal for the Vernon United Tolko Coldstream Lumber U14s against longtime nemesis Kelowna United.

Playing two bodies short, Vernon showed some true grit and moxy in stopping Kelowna 1-0 in Thompson Okanagan Under 14 Rep Girls Soccer League play Sunday morning at MacDonald Park.

The Coldstream Lumber crew dominated from the start and kept pressure on the Kelowna keeper throughout the first half with Nadia Nelson-Shah, Jessi Cleverley and Brooklyn Kineshanko working hard up front. Cleverley broke away in the final minutes, running the ball up the centre and burying a corker.

Vernon showed no signs of fatigue in the second half with the better portion of play in the Kelowna zone. Emma Glasser and Kendall MacKinnon worked some good give-and-goes up the field while the rock-solid defensive capabilities of Mia Maltman, Paige Maleska and Allie Maltman were clutch.

Jordyn Kisilevich held her ground in net and was rewarded with the shutout.

The Vernon United Tolko Strikers fell 3-0 to Kamloops Blaze Green in Under 13 Rep Girls Soccer League play Sunday afternoon at MacDonald Park.

Both teams took to the field and held a moment of silence in honour of the fallen Humboldt Broncos.

“It was a nice way to start the game,” said Striker assistant coach Brent Bond. “This wasn’t just a tragedy for hockey, it affects us all.”

Play was fairly even with both sides having equal possession of the ball. Kamloops broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when they capitalized on a defensive miscue resulting in a Kamloops player being left alone near the top of the 18-yard area.

“It was a momentary breakdown, but it cost us dearly,” said United head coach Rolf Hirschkorn. United kicked it into the next gear and dominated second-half play with multiple chances coming from Makenna Doyle and Adelynn Heyes. The Strikers, however, were caught on a couple of counterattacks.

Anna Hirschkorn, Amy Curtis and Lauren Hoard were noted for their strong play, while Jordyn Clarke was chosen player of the game.

The Vernon Venom U12 Girls snagged their first win of the young season Sunday, taming the Kelowna Animals 3-2 in Penticton.

Venom keeper Davy Hornoi came up with a handful of sure-handed saves to keep the sheet clean early. Vernon midfielder Jasmine Soon nearly stung the Animals, as she cracked one off the post.

In the 22nd minute, with wingers Ella Garrod and Olivia Henderson pressing, the Animals coughed up the ball to Aimee Glasser, and she unleashed a low screamer inside the left post.

Just before the half, center-back Lauren Cunningham played a long forward ball to Glasser. She relayed to left winger Sophie Challen, who took the pass at full pace and booted a rainbow shot over the hapless keeper.

In the second half, the Animals roared back to equalized. Eyeing her third, the Animal striker nearly broke free again, but was reined in by Cunningham. With four minutes left, Venom fullback Rylee Mairs sent a ball bounding toward the Kelowna goal, and Chloe Lu darted through the Animal line to tip it on net. Julia McLennan ran onto the rebound, and an Animal defender desperately cleared the ball into her own net, surrendering the winning goal to the nervy Venom.

Tolko United U11 Girls White opened their season with a 6-0 shelling over the Revelstoke Avalanche.

Lily Schommer jumpstarted the attack early off a throw-in by Addison Bishop. Lily’s sister, Charlotte Schommer, followed with a strike off another throw-in by Kennedy Mund to make it 2-0 at the break.

Mia Bolin recorded several saves to blank Revy in the first half. Tolko came out with purpose in the second half as Bishop struck twice, both assisted by Charlotte Schommer, who scored once, on a sweet feed from Devyn Hildebrand. Grace Collins found net, from Lilly Nelson, who ran miles up and down the wing all game. Emi Nicolson preserved the shutout, with help from the defensive line of sister Miya, Renee Acob, and Hildebrand.

Game 2 was against a strong Kelowna United side, and Vernon played K-Town tough despite a 4-1 loss.

It was 1-1 at the half with Charlotte Schommer outstanding in net, making several Premier League-like saves. Lily Schommer potted the goal as she danced around two Kelowna players after taking a pass from Skylar Calvert. Poppy O’Brien had her best game of the young season.

Kelowna grabbed the lead with 15 minutes left, adding two more insurance markers.

The United U11 Girls Blue showed grit and determination in a 3-2 opening-season loss to Shuswap.

Vernon took early possession and dominated most of the first half. Kaylee Carlos put Vernon on the sheet first with a solid power shot.

Salmon Arm evened the score early in the second half but Carlos fought back by dribbling the ball from half and burying it with ease. Kate Holmes was strong up front, supported by the hustle of Emery Britton, Kianna Gardner, Ella Klingel and Emily Gilman.

In Game 2, Vernon fell to Kelowna 5-2.

Sierra Munroe supplied Vernon’s first goal with a nice left-footer. Gracie Gilowski and Sophie Scott pressed hard to deliver with Scott earning Vernon’s second goal after a laser pass from Sydney Hannah.

Under constant pressure in the second half, keeper Mya Devries stood her ground and made several stellar saves.

Addison Royal and Lanaya Sherwood battled hard on the flanks while Paige Leahy demonstrated intelligent play and impressive passing all day long.