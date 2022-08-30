Lumby hockey star off to Tennessee

Lumby’s Jagger Williamson has signed on with the Knoxville (TN) Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League. (Facebook)

Call him Jagger Knoxville.

Lumby hockey star Jagger Williamson is advancing his professional hockey career, signing as a free agent with the Knoxville (TN) Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The former Vernon Vipers captain spent last season with the Columbus (GA) River Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, amassing 33 points in 31 games upon his return to hockey after nearly a two-year absence recovering from a severely broken leg.

Williamson helped the River Dragons reach the playoff championship series, losing the final game in overtime. He had been one of 13 players on Columbus’ protected list prior to the league’s expansion draft.

He has spent this season working at a golf course in the North Okanagan and also recorded his second career hole-in-one over the summer.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will open their 21st season with a home game on Friday night, Oct. 21, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The 56-game regular season will be the SPHL’s 19th. Knoxville spent its first season in the Atlantic Coast Hockey League before moving to the South East Hockey League the following year. The SPHL was formed in 2004.

In their 20th season, the Ice Bears set an SPHL-record with 42 regular season wins and became the first team in league history to win the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions five times. The evening’s festivities will include Knoxville raising a banner to commemorate the organization’s regular season title.

The Ice Bears are four-time SPHL champions.

There are 10 other teams in the league based in Illinoise, Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and North Carolina. They include the Birmingham Bulls, Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, Huntsville Havoic, Macon Mayhem, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Story (Moline, IL), Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs and Vermilion County Bobcats (Danville, IL).

READ MORE: Former Vernon Vipers captain explodes for five-goal game

READ MORE: Jagger sweeps Vipers awards

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon Vipers