Lumby skier swoops to Games silver

Logan Leach captures silver medal for B.C. in para-alpine men’s slalom

Lumby’s Logan Leach will bring home a medal from the Canada Winter Games in para-alpine skiing.

Leach captured a silver medal in the para men’s slalom, helped by skiing guide Caele Kassa of Vernon, finishing with a two-run combined time of 2 minutes 9.75 seconds. He was .69 seconds behind the gold medalist, Ethan Gillese of Edmonton.

Leach is a visually impaired skier who suffers from Stargardt disease, the most common form of inherited juvenile macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the death of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.

Leach, a Grade 11 student at Charles Bloom Secondary, was fifth in the giant slalom with a two-run combined time of 2:18.04.

In women’s hockey, Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski has helped B.C. to a perfect 3-0 record and a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

B.C. will play New Brunswick (0-3) for a semifinal spot.

Cherkowski, who helped Canada win the World U18 Hockey Championship in Japan, had two assists in the preliminary round as B.C. dumped Alberta 6-1, blasted Ontario 5-1 and cruised past Nova Scotia 8-2.


