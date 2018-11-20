The Lumby Great West Equipment Stars won the Monashee Classic bantam house hockey tournament at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena, defeating the Kamloops Predators 5-3 in the final. (Photo submitted)

Lumby Stars capture Monashee Classic

Bantam house hockey tournament in Village of Lumby goes to home team, 5-3 over Kamloops in final

Home is where the championship is for the Lumby Great West Equipment Stars bantam house hockey team.

The Stars won their own Monashee Classic at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena, defeating the Kamloops Predators 5-3 in Sunday’s final.

Heart and Hustle went to Faith Seehaver, who had her first-ever hat trick and one assist. Quintin O’Neill and Ryder Quibell both had a goal each. Jace Catt and Tori Maltman each had two assists while Garrett (Dangles) Louis and Kolby English picked up one helper each.

Honourable Heart and Hustles went to Mia (Chickie) Maltman, Kolby English and Zachary Young.

James Wraight had the win in net – he played every second between the pipes for the Stars – and was supported by great defensive play from Mia Maltman and Riley Dewhirst.

Lumby opened the tournament in front of a huge cheering section from Charles Bloom Secondary, which helped the home side in an 11-1 romp over the West Kelowna Yetis.

Quibell and O’Neill both had hat tricks. Young was 2+2, Jace Catt 1+3, English 1+2, Tori Maltman 1+1, Mia Maltman picked up two assists and Faith Seehaver one assist. Heart and Hustle award went to birthday girl Tori Maltman.

In what would be the first of two tournament meetings, Lumby got the better of the Predators Saturday morning, shutting out the visitors 8-0. Tori Maltman (2+1) got the team going with a goal 30 seconds into the second period with sweet passing from Catt and Quibell, who both had 1+3. O’Neill had 2 goals, Young was 1+2 and Mia Maltman sniped a beauty. Heart and Hustle went to Wraight, who was outstanding.

Wrapping up the preliminary round, the Stars whipped the TCMHA Warriors 9-1 behind an O’Neill hattie, 2+1 from Catt, two goals from Louis and singles from Young and Quibell. Dangles Louis picked up the Heart and Hustle award.

Lumby met the Kamloops Badgers in the semifinals Sunday and advanced with a 5-0 win behind Wraight’s second shutout of the weekend. Catt had two goals, Quibell added 1+2, O’Neill and Tori Maltman had one goal each.

The Stars sent out huge thanks to coaches Cole Young, Tim Seehaver, Ben Louis, Todd Prentice, Mike Quibell, and Shawn Maltman’ and fans and sponsors.

PEEWEE FEMALE

Vernon ScotiaBank Predators cashed in a silver medal at a weekend tournament in Kamloops.

The Preds went 2-0-1 in the preliminary round, good for second place and a berth in the gold-medal game against West Kootenay.

Addison Bishop scored three minutes into the final, giving Vernon a 1-0 lead, which goalie Mya Devries was doing everything to keep. West Kootenay did score two on Devries, who was standing on her head, to take a 2-1 lead into the final period.

On a five-on-three powerplay against, Katie Zbytnuik poked the puck through the legs of the West Kootenay goalie to tied the game.

The Predators were called for another penalty with one minute left and, with four seconds left before extra time, West Kootenay got a shot that went off the goalpost and in behind Devries, making the score 3-2 West Kootenay.

Devries was Game MVP for the Preds.

