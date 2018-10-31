Lumby Stars shine early in Bantam play

North Okanagan Super Hockey League

The Lumby Stars are off to a sizzling start in the North Okanagan Super Bantam Hockey League.

The Stars, who carry sponsorship from Great West Equipment, stopped Vernon Interior Savings Credit Union 6-1 in their home opener Saturday at Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Ryder Quibell started the scoring after taking a huge hit and finished with one goal and one helper. Quintin O’Neill supplied two goals, while Zachary Young pocketed 1+2 and Jace Catt and Garrett Louis chipped in with singles. The Stars got great backchecking and defensive play from Faith Seehaver, Mia Maltman and Riley Dewhirst in support of James Wraight.

The Stars ambushed DCT Chambers of Vernon 8-1 Sunday afternoon at Kal Tire Place North.

The Stars started fast with Tori Maltman counting a snipe on a sweet pass from Quibell at two minutes.

Kolby English and Young each produced 2+2, while Quibell bagged 1+2 and O’Neill and Louis also converted. Wraight earned the win.

O’Neill pulled the hat trick as the Stars started the season last week with a 6-6 tie with Salmon Arm No Frills at the Shaw Centre.

Young rang up a deuce, while Quibell added one goal with Maltman and English provided clutch assists.

Lumby has home games this weekend with a 1 p.m. start both Saturday and Sunday.

