Lumby Stars snag District title

The Lumby Stars took home the District Pee Wee Rec Hockey Championship banner in Clearwater just before the Spring Break, finishing their regular season and playoffs with a record of 29-0.

The Stars dispatched Kelowna 9-2, bounced West Kelowna 8-1, ambushed Chase 14-1 and doubled Clearwater 4-2 in round -robin play.

The Stars brushed off West Kelowna 9-2 in the final and finished the season off with a 9-2 win. Bryden Murray led the way with 16 goals in 5 games, Jace Vandelviert had 9 goals to lift the Stars offensively.

Anchoring the back end was Faith Seehaver, Riley Dewhirst, Garrett Louis, Donovan Wilson, Jenna Maltman, Kolby English and Noah Rannelli.

Great forechecking was initiated by Tori Maltman, Grady Krause‎, Ryan James and Liley Fiset. Smooth skating captain Jace Catt was always dangerous especially when alongside his buddy Colton Young, Owen Gorious, Ben Currie and Roman Shaw. Goalie James Wraight, was solid all season but especially in the playoffs.

Lumby qualified for the Districts in Clearwater by beating Salmon Arm in a thrilling double overtime at the Civic Arena where Wraight stood on his head. For the Districts, the Stars called up lightning quick Atom goalie, Kaleb Murray.