The Lumby Stars receive the District Pee Wee Rec Hockey Championship banner in Clearwater. (Photo Submitted)

Lumby Stars snag District title

Pee Wee Rec playdowns in Clearwater

The Lumby Stars took home the District Pee Wee Rec Hockey Championship banner in Clearwater just before the Spring Break, finishing their regular season and playoffs with a record of 29-0.

The Stars dispatched Kelowna 9-2, bounced West Kelowna 8-1, ambushed Chase 14-1 and doubled Clearwater 4-2 in round -robin play.

The Stars brushed off West Kelowna 9-2 in the final and finished the season off with a 9-2 win. Bryden Murray led the way with 16 goals in 5 games, Jace Vandelviert had 9 goals to lift the Stars offensively.

Anchoring the back end was Faith Seehaver, Riley Dewhirst, Garrett Louis, Donovan Wilson, Jenna Maltman, Kolby English and Noah Rannelli.

Great forechecking was initiated by Tori Maltman, Grady Krause‎, Ryan James and Liley Fiset. Smooth skating captain Jace Catt was always dangerous especially when alongside his buddy Colton Young, Owen Gorious, Ben Currie and Roman Shaw. Goalie James Wraight, was solid all season but especially in the playoffs.

Lumby qualified for the Districts in Clearwater by beating Salmon Arm in a thrilling double overtime at the Civic Arena where Wraight stood on his head. For the Districts, the Stars called up lightning quick Atom goalie, Kaleb Murray.

Previous story
Masters athletes being chased
Next story
Americans push Rockets to edge in WHL playoffs

Just Posted

Much gratitude and thanks

LETTER: Stroke survivor appreciates care, kindness and opportunties

Lake Country bunny sanctuary closed due to deadly virus threat

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will be closed until further notice

RDNO offers flood protection tips

Owners responsible for flood protection measures on their property

Ridge claims top honours

Predator Ridge named BC Golf Safari’s top Okanagan course

Airboat application receives third reading

Despite waves of opposition, Swan Lake business application one step from adoption

Vernon Rona store first in B.C. to undergo $2.5 million reno

Same location, new Rona

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

Search continues for missing West Kelowna man

Lawrence Hamilton, 72, was last seen March 25

Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 with co-headliners Archspire

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Vernon Adult Spelling Bee Challenge is back on April 25

Every $35 donated to the Literacy Society provides a student with a full hour of one-on-one tutoring

Most Read