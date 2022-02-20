Lumby’s Leach skis way to Paralympics

Lumby’s Logan Leach has been named to Canada’s alpine skiing squad that will compete at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics in China. (Contributed)

The day Lumby’s Logan Leach was told his eyesight had deteriorated to the point he couldn’t play his favourite sport, hockey, anymore because of Stargardt disease, “sucked.”

Stargardt disease, according to blindness.org, “is the most common form of inherited juvenile macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the death of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.”

So it was suggested to Leach to try skiing. That, too, sucked.

At first.

Now, Leach has sucked up the diagnosis to the point where he loves being on two boards and will represent Canada in alpine skiing next month at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing, China.

Leach was among the 11 racers and two guides named to the Canadian Paralympic alpine skiing squad Friday. His own guide, Julien Petit of Quebec, is also on the team. Petit guides Leach along the course in skiing competitions.

He is one of two B.C. skiers named to the team. The other is West Vancouver’s Mollie Jepsen, the breakout star of the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She won gold, silver and two bronze medals in her Paralympics debut.

Five skiers are returning from the 2018 PyeongChang Games roster, including Jepsen, Mac Marcoux, and Alana Ramsay, alongside Alexis Guimond and Frederique Turgeon.

Six athletes will be making their Paralympic debuts: Leach, Petit, Katie Combaluzier, Michaela Gosselin, Tristan Rodgers (guide for Marcoux), and Brian Rowland.

Leach, the youngest member of the Canadian squad at age 19 (with guide Petit), will join Marcoux and Rodgers in the men’s visually impaired races. Combaluzier and Gosselin both made impressive world championships debuts last month, with Combaluzier claiming three medals in the women’s sitting classification and Gosselin winning a bronze in the women’s standing slalom.

Men’s sit skier Rowland, a member of the national team since 2019 but whose international debut was delayed due to the pandemic, rounds out the team.

The Para alpine skiing competitions will take place March 5-13 in Beijing, with five races per category: downhill, Super-G, super combined, slalom, and giant slalom.

Vernon Paralympian veteran Josh Dueck is Canada’s chef de mission for 2022 in Beijing.

“I am beyond thrilled to congratulate each and every member of Canada’s Para alpine ski team on qualifying for the Paralympic Games,” said Dueck. “I know this team has been through a lot of challenges over the past few years, but they have consistently shown their resiliency and dedication, and have been so impressive in their preparation for Beijing.

“With leaders like Mac and Mollie at the helm alongside a very exciting group of new athletes on the journey to making their mark on the international scene, it is going to be so fun to watch all 11 skiers race at the Games. I will be behind them the entire way and know Canada will be cheering them on.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Lumby skier making tracks for Beijing Paralympics

READ MORE: Lumby’s Logan Leach named to national ski team

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Beijing 2022 Winter Gamesparalympianskiing