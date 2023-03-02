Lumby’s Matthew Leach (second from right) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (third from left) celebrate their gold-medal win in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday, March 2, at the Canada Winter Games in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)

Lumby’s Matthew Leach (second from right) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (third from left) celebrate their gold-medal win in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday, March 2, at the Canada Winter Games in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)

Lumby’s Leach, Vernon’s Ferguson collect Games gold

Skier Matthew Leach, guide Chase Ferguson win gold in Para-Alpine Skiing at Canada Winter Games

Snow in the Maritimes agrees with Matthew Leach.

The Lumby visually impaired skier, aided by his ski guide, Chase Ferguson of Vernon, won gold at the Canada Winter Games Thursday, March 2.

Leach won the men’s Para-Alpine slalom event with the fastest times in both runs – 1 minute 5.23 seconds in the first run, 1:08.06 in the second for a combined time of 2:13.29. He was more than 15 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Ontario’s James Budrow of Ottawa (2:28.59).

Nova Scotia’s Hayden Denouden won the bronze in 2:29.27, edging out West Kelowna sit skier Samuel Peters (2:29.89).

Salmon Arm’s Ronan Wiens was sixth in 3:25.96.

Leach and Ferguson won silver in the men’s giant slalom Wednesday, March 1.

The alpine skiing events are being held at Crabbe Mountain Ski Resort in Central Hainesville, New Brunswick.

• Staying on the slopes, Vernon’s Amy Milne was 26th in Thursday’s Alpine Skiing’s female slalom race at Crabbe Mountain.

Milne’s combined time for the two runs was 1:44..68. Golden’s Roxy Coatesworth won her third consecutive gold medal, finishing in 1:27.48.

• Vernon’s Maya Serdachny set up Coquitlam’s Jordan Baxter for the game-winning goal at 10:28 of the third period Wednesday, March 1, lifting B.C. to a 2-1 win over Quebec in women’s hockey.

B.C. went 3-0 in the preliminary round with Serdachny picking up four assists. B.C. will play a quarterfinal match Friday, March 3.

READ MORE: Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games gold

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band fighter throws down skills for youth MMA classes

