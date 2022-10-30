MacDuff leads on Fernie Ghostriders to KIJHL win over North Okanagan

Lloydminster, Alta. player scores twice, including overtime winner, in 3-2 victory over hometown Knights

The Fernie Ghostriders had a trick up their sleeve for the North Okanagan Knights Halloween weekend.

His name is Ethan MacDuff.

The Lloydminster, Alta. player scored twice, including the game-winner unassisted at 1:43 of overtime, to give Fernie a 3-2 win over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Saturday, Oct. 29, in Armstrong.

MacDuff, who is fourth in league scoring, has eight goals and 19 points on the season.

Jake Watson opened the scoring for the Knights with his second goal of the season at 11 minutes of the opening period. Watson, born in Ashington, United Kingdom, was named as a reserve player for Team Great Britain’s World Junior Hockey Championship roster earlier in the week.

Lucas Desjarlais would get the Ghostriders back to 1-1 with an unassisted goal at 13:13 of the opening frame.

MacDuff had the lone goal of the second period.

Cash Anderson set the stage for overtime, tying the contest for North Okanagan at 15:19 of the third period.

Josh Hager made 36 saves in his Knights debut in goal. The 18-year-old from Calgary was acquired from the Princeton Posse for future considerations Oct. 26. Hager had a 1-2 record in Princeton.

Rodney Hanson made 32 saves for Fernie.

The Knights (5-6-1-0) close out a four-game home stand Friday, Nov. 4, against the Columbia Valley Rockies, and Saturday, Nov. 5, versus the Summerland Storm.

Fernie (7-3-2-1) hosts the 8-4-0-1 Golden Rockets in a divisional showdown Tuesday, Nov. 1.

