Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Hunter Sansbury (left) tries to keep Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn from reaching the front of the net during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 overtime victory in B.C. Hockey League pod play Saturday, April 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Hunter Sansbury (left) tries to keep Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn from reaching the front of the net during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 overtime victory in B.C. Hockey League pod play Saturday, April 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)

Mack attack paces Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Vernon

Sullivan Mack scores both goals, including beautiful OT winner, in Gorillas’ 2-1 BCHL pod play win over Snakes

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks won their second consecutive game in overtime on Saturday night, April 10, edging the Vernon Vipers 2-1 in the extra frame, thanks to a fantastic goal from Sullivan Mack, in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.

The Backs’ record improves to 2-2-1 with the victory, while the Vipers are now 3-1-1.

It was the second straight overtime game between the two rivals. Vernon won 6-5 Wednesday, April 10.

Silverbacks goalie Owen Say made what turned out to be a game-changing save on Tyler Carpendale Saturday in the first minute of extra time. Joaquin Lemay picked up the rebound and quickly fired a breakaway stretch pass to Mack, who made a fantastic deke on Vernon netminder James Porter Jr. and ended the game by sliding the puck through Porter Jr.’s legs.

“Little bit of a bold play there,” said Salmon Arm assistant coach Carter Cochrane of Mack’s game-winner. “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s got so much talent.”

The game was scoreless through 40 minutes, but that quickly changed in the third period when Simon Tassy and Mack converted on a two-on-one rush 32 seconds into the final frame. Tassy’s pass found Mack, whose initial shot was blocked, but he stuck with it, found the loose puck and put it home to open the scoring.

The Vipers didn’t take long to respond, evening the game on their second powerplay of the contest just 2:55 later, courtesy of Ryan Shostak.

Vernon has now dropped two in a row after starting pod play with three straight wins.

Vernon will play West Kelowna (2-1-1-0) Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Warriors handed the Vipers their first loss Friday, April 9, with a 4-2 win.

Salmon Arm and West Kelowna meet Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Canucks players ‘mostly on the other side’ of COVID outbreak

READ MORE: BC Hockey League submits notice to withdraw from CJHL

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksVernon Vipers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Kieran Ruscheinski (right) sticks close to Vernon Vipers forward Logan Lorenz during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 overtime win in B.C. Hockey League pod play Saturday, April 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Mack attack paces Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Vernon

Sullivan Mack scores both goals, including beautiful OT winner, in Gorillas’ 2-1 BCHL pod play win over Snakes

Paddlewheel Park off Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon council looks to address parking shortage at Paddlewheel Park

City staff are looking into short, medium and long-term overflow parking options

(GVMA)
WATCH: A Royal procession through Vernon, 1959

Prince Philip, who died April 9 at 99, visited Vernon on a tour of Canada in 1959

The West Kelowna Warriors defeated the Vernon Vipers 4-2 in BCHL Pod Season action Friday, April 9, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors end Vernon Vipers’ perfect start to Pod Season

The Warriors beat the Vipers 4-2 Friday afternoon

Plans are still up in the air for the 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch Society’s annual softball tournament and music festival after the 2020 event was cancelled by COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)
Raffle launched to keep Funtastic funds flowing to local sports groups

The raffle to fill the Funtastic Sports Society’s 2021 grant coffers runs until July 3

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod, seen here on April 9, 2021 with four-year-old sister Elena and mom Vanessa, was born with limb differences. The family, including husband/dad Sean McLeod, is looking for a family puppy that also has a limb difference. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. family looking for puppy with limb difference, just like 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy McLeod born as bilateral amputee, now her family wants to find ‘companion’ puppy for her

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.[CDC]
More COVID-19 exposures reported at schools in Kelowna

Interior Health added additional schools and dates to their list of exposures

A vehicle that was driven through the wall of a parkade at Uptown Shopping Centre and into the nearby Walmart on April 9 was removed through another hole in the wall later that night. (Photo via Saanich Police Department and Ayush Kakkar)
Vehicle launched into B.C. Walmart removed following rescue of trapped workers

Crews cut new hole in parkade wall to remove vehicle safely

Four members with Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans were out at Cultus Lake on March 28 and 29 hauling trash out of the waters. (Henry Wang)
PHOTOS: Out-of-town divers remove 100s of pounds of trash from Cultus Lake

Members of Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans hauled out 470 pounds of trash over two days

A Salmon Arm artist worked with talented local fabricators to create an enormous set of steel bighorn sheep horns to greet visitors to Radium Hot Springs. (Village of Radium Hot Springs image)
Salmon Arm locals’ skills bring steel sheep horn sculpture to Radium

Adam Meikle and Idea 64 Projects made the towering horns a reality

As of Saturday, April 10, people born in 1961 are the latest to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press files)
B.C. residents age 60+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1961 or earlier

Most Read