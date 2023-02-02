Major high school basketball tournament tips off in Kelowna

The eight team tournament features five B.C. teams, one Alberta team, and two Manitoba teams

One of the biggest high school basketball tournaments in the province is coming to Kelowna this weekend.

The 48th annual Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball Tournament will be played at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) from Thursday, Feb. 2 to Saturday, Feb. 4.

The eight team tournament features: Kelowna Secondary School, Vancouver College (Vancouver), Sir Winston Churchill SS (Vancouver), Semiahmoo SS (Surrey), Oak Bay HS (Victoria), Ross Sheppard HS (Edmonton), John Taylor Collegiate HS (Winnipeg), and St. Paul’s HS (Winnipeg).

In the latest provincial rankings, Semiahmoo is ranked number one in B.C., with Vancouver College in second and Oak Bay in third. KSS is ranked eighth while Sir Winston Churchill is ninth.

On Thursday night, a dunk contest will take place while a three-point contest will occur Friday night.

The KSS women’s team will be playing exhibition games at 11 a.m. each of the three days to kick off the action.

Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) Adaptive Adventures, a Kelowna non-profit has teamed up with Interior Savings for the event. Throughout the tournament, for every three-pointer KSS makes, Interior Savings will donate $50 to CRIS.

The tournament tips off at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday when Sir Winston Churchill takes on Oak Bay.

sched

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets split weekend against Vancouver

READ MORE: ‘I sacrificed everything to get this going’: Kelowna’s newest thrift store opening a success

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Hockey League scores scholarship record
Next story
Hockey team of preteen Ukrainian refugees arrives in Quebec City for tournament

Just Posted

Okanagan Okie did not see his shadow on Groundhog Dog, therefore predicting an early spring. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
BREAKING: Early spring forecast by Okanagan Okie

Retired musician Karen Krout reviews an Okanagan Symphony Orchestra concert in Kelowna on Jan. 20, 2023. (Submitted photo).
REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra dazzles

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Dan Cocks (centre) receives a Vital Link Award from B.C. Ambulance Service personnel after helping save the life of a man in cardiac arrest in August 2019. (Facebook photo)
Vernon RCMP officer plays vital role in saving life

Crystal Hedlund (left), who operates a business, Crystal’s Baked Blessings, helps out families in need with Christmas dinners and gifts. (Submitted photo)
Burnout, death threats, stigma: Inside the life of an Okanagan non-profit operator

Pop-up banner image