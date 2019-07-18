Major medal haul for Vernon track athletes

Track and/or field, didn’t matter as Vernon athletes won multiple medals at Jack Brow Meet in Kelowna

A number of Vernon track and field athletes put all of their training for the season to the test at the Jack Brow Memorial Track and Field meet held in early July in Kelowna.

Athletes from all over Western Canada and Australia, ranging in age from nine to 70+, participated in the event.

On the running side of events numerous athletes achieved personal bests and ran inspirational performances. They included:

16-17 year old Male, 2,000m steeplechase: Gage Stoll, 2nd;

13 year old female, 2,000m: Isabella Pighin, 2nd;

18-19 year old female, 5,000m: Natalya Ariano, 1st;

60m Dash: Cayden Collie, 7th;

100m Dash: Male 11: Adam Merke, 5th;

Female 12: Kiara Pighin, 7th;

Male 12: Dariusz Szwed, 1st;

Female 13: Baysie Gibson, 5th; Isabella Pighin, 7th;

Female 18-19: Jaeda Ostoforoff, 2nd;

55-59 Male: Stephen Joyce, 1st; Gary Pointer, 2nd;

65-69 Male: Donald Raffan, 1st;

200m: 16-17 male: Jared Simpson, 8th;

18-19: Jaeda Ostoforoff, 3rd;

55-59 : Stephen Joyce, 1st; Gary Pointer, 2nd

600m: Male 9: Chase Pighin, 4th;

800m: Female 13: Isabella Pighin, 2nd;

Female 18-19: Annika Ariano, 1st;

Female Masters: Robyn Poulin, 1st;

1,000m: Male 9: Syler Farrer, 2nd; Chase Pighin, 3rd;

Male 11: Oliver Parilak, 3rd;

1,200m: Female 12: Kiara Pighin, 2nd;

Female 13: Isabella Pighin, 2nd, Mishka Parilak, 3rd;

1,500m: Female 18-19: Annika Ariano, 1st; Natalya Ariano, 2nd;

Male 50-54: David Ariano, 1st;

Female 50-54: Elizabeth Ariano, 1st;

Not to be outdone, Vernon’s field athletes put in very strong performances as well. They included:

Hammer Throw: Male 13: Nicolas Newman, 1st;

Male 35-39: Chris Meisner, 1st;

Male 55-59: Wesley Landels, 1st;

Male 65-69: Donald Raffan, 1st;

Javelin: Female 13: Alena Collie, 1st, Baysie Gibson, 2nd Mishka Parilak, 3rd;

Male 55-59: Wesley Landels, 1st, Gary Pointer, 2nd;

Shot Put: Male 12: Dariusz Szwed, 1st;

Male 13: Nicolas Newman, 1st;

Male 55-59: Wesley Landels, 1st;

Male 65-69: Donald Raffan, 3rd;

Discus: Male 10: Cayden Collie, 1st;

Male 11: Oliver Parilak, 2nd;

Male 12: Oliver Murray, 2nd;

Male 13: Nicolas Newman, 1st;

Female 13: Alena Collie, 3rd;

Male 35-39: Chris Meisner, 1st;

Male 50-54: Hedley Larsen, 1st with meet record;

Male 55-59: Wesley Landels, 1st;

Male 65-69: Donald Raffan, 3rd;

High Jump: Male 11: Adam Merke, 4th;

Female 16-17: Morgan Mills, 2nd;

Long Jump: Male 11: Adam Merke, 2nd;

Female 12: Kiara Pighin, 12th;

Female 13: Baysie Gibson, 7th, Isabella Pighin, 9th;

Female 16-17: Morgan Mills, 1st

Triple Jump: Female 16-17: Abby Hackman, 3rd.

The culmination of the season will occur for a number of junior athletes as they compete this weekend in the Junior Development Provincial Championships in South Surrey.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

