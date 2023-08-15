Man living with rare sleep disorder set to ‘do the impossible’ at Penticton’s Ironman

Clive Bradley’s close to 15-year-long dream is about to come true but the thought of it becoming reality would have seemed impossible just five months ago.

The 24-year-old multi-sport athlete has wanted to compete at Penticton’s Ironman Canada triathlon since he moved to Penticton when he was in middle school.

He watched in awe, as thousands of roaring spectators cheered on the world-class competitors endure the grueling running, swimming and biking events that make up Ironman in Penticton.

Now living in Lethbridge, Alta. with his newlywed bride, Bradley spent all of last year believing 2023 was finally going to be the year he’d participate in the race.

But after several months of training six days a week, his life officially changed.

In April 2023, Bradley was diagnosed with type 1 narcolepsy, a rare sleeping disorder that affects the brain’s ability to control sleep-wake cycles.

In his own words, he could fall asleep at random times during the day — whether it be when he’s riding a bicycle or going for a swim.

“It’s that scary,” he said. “Doing any activity like that now comes with a lot of emotion.”

Still, Bradley continued to train “through the fear” and on Aug. 27, he’ll appear at Ironman Canada in Penticton for the first time ever.

“My dream of being in the Ironman has always been stronger than any life circumstances,” he said.

Bradley says he’s dealt with the effects of the disorder for most of his life, including when he first started competing in triathlon events as a high-school student at Princess Margaret Secondary.