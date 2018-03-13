Maroons 8th in province

Ranked No. 10 going in, the Fulton Maroons came out of the B.C. Senior AA Boys Basketball Championships eighth Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Maroons, who were second in the Okanagan Valley, lost 62-52 to third-seeded Charles Hays Rainmakers in the playoff for seventh-and eighth-placings.

Fulton lost 85-61 to the No. 6 Britannia Bruins of Vancouver Friday night in the 16-team tournament.

Grade 11 guard Alan Bargaso drained 12 points and recorded four steals for Fulton, while Ike Olson rang up nine points and 11 boards and Teigan Derkach canned nine points.

Against Britannia, Caden Doyle deposited 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Nathan Banga pocketed 13 points. Stephane Foster chipped in with 10 points, while Olson delivered 10 rebounds.

“Overall it was a great year; we finished probably one of our toughest schedules ever with a 23-13 record and finished up eighth at the provincials,” said Fulton head coach Dale Olson, assisted by his son, Ben. “I’m really proud of how hard these boys have worked to be one of the top AA teams in the province. We struggled a little offensively this week but we never stopped battling.”

The Maroons lose Banga, Foster, Olson, Doyle, Cole Hunter, Derkach and Hunter Krieger to graduation.

“It’s the end of an era for the Olson family with regards to Fulton basketball,” said coach Olson. “We have had one playing at school since 2006. Quite a stretch.”

The Brentwood College Blackhawks of Milll Bay bottled up the King George Dragons of Surrey 97-59 in Saturday’s final.

