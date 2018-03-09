Nathan Banga

Maroons battle Brittania for fifth

In B.C. High School Senior AA Boys Basketball Championships

The Fulton Maroons are shooting for fifth spot in the B.C. High School Senior AA Boys Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre.

The No. 10-ranked Maroons lost 66-47 to the second-seeded Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops in Thursday night quarterfinal play.

Fulton meets the No. 6 Britannia Bruins of Vancouver tonight at the Fieldhouse court. Britannia fell 72-43 to the third-rated King George Dragons in other quarterfinal action.

“They’re (Whundas) better than us,” said Fulton coach Dale Olson. “Five-on-five, they’re deeper. We had some guyts get in foul trouble, but it was an all-out physical battle. We’re not the most talented team, but boy do we work hard. I’m proud of the boys.”

The Valley champion Whundas used a pair of “lucky banked threes” to pull away in the final quarter.

Caden Doyle rang up 16 points and six rebounds for the Maroons, while Nathan Banga drained 13 points and pulled down five boards. Teigan Derkach registered seven rebounds.

Four of the top five seeds remain in contention, including the top seed — and defending champion — Brentwood College. Brentwood College beat No. 8 Shawnigan Lake 75-55 in a battle of Vancouver Island’s top two teams Thursday.

The Seycove Seahawks of North Vancouver, seeded No. 5, beat the No. 4 Charles Hays Rainmakers of Prinnce Rupert 91-80 and will now face Brentwood College.

The other semifinal features Westsyde and King George. The semifinals get underway on centre court at 7 p.m. with the second game set for 8:45 p.m.

