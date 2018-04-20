Isaac Olson of the Fulton Maroons breaks out of a scrum of players in senior AA rugby play against the Pen-Hi Lakers Tuesday afternoon at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Maroons knock out Lakers

Trottier gets a kick out of 43-10 rugby victory

The Fulton Maroons trampled the Pen-Hi Lakers 43-10 in Okanagan Valley Senior AA Boys Rugby League action Tuesday at Grahame Park.

Evan Trottier opened the scoring with an early penalty kick. Fulton tries in the first half came from Cole Hunter and Hunter Kreiger. Pen-Hi countered with a lone try late in the half bringing the score to 17-5.

Caden Doyle opened the second-half scoring with a powerful run down the sidelines. Pen-Hi answered with a try shortly after failed to convert. The Maroons continued to punish with Doyle another try.

A quick tap off a penalty gave Evan Trottier a clear path to the end zone for the fifth Maroon try. The failed conversion was the only miss of the day for Trottier who was 6-for-7 off the boot. Ty Cheyne touched down in the end zone with assists to Isaac Olson and Gabriel Dewald to close things out.

Maroons’ assistant coach Gordon Cheyne applauded the team effort and is encouraged by their progress.

“We are shaking off the rust and executing more effectively,” said Cheyne. “The boys showed great heart and determination”.

Next up for the Maroons is the St. George’s Saints Sevens in Vancouver this weekend.

In the all-Vancouver Sevens final in 2017, the Saints won led by captain, Theo Sauder, who recorded a hat trick of tries, along with tries from Phil Berna, Jayden Bloom, and Cathal Long.

Rugby is a huge part of St. George’s School history, going back to the inception of the school in the 1930s and continues to be a popular sport in both the junior and senior grades. Today, with large sports fields, multiple gyms, a pool, and fitness centre, the school is well-equipped to host many athletic events. It was a natural fit for St. George’s to host training sessions for the teams participating in the HSBC Rugby Sevens World Series last March at BC Place, attracting a crowd of more than 70,000 fans.

The Maroons host the Salmon Arm Golds Wednesday, 4 p.m., at Grahame Park.

