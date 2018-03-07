Hunter Krieger

Maroons off to B.C. quarterfinals

Fulton 59 Collingwood 50

The Fulton Maroons are in the quarterfinals of the 49th annual B.C. High School Senior AA Boys Basketball Championships in Langley.

Hunter Krieger recorded 19 points and a dozen rebounds as the No. 10-ranked Maroons stopped the No. 7 Collingwood Cavaliers of West Vancouver 59-50 in opening-round play Wednesday afternoon at the Events Centre.

Nathan Banga flushed 19 points and 10 boards, while Caden Doyle rang up 10 points and 13 rebounds and Ike Olson collected six points and a dozen boards.

“We just played really hard defence and kept our compete level super high,” said Fulton coach Dale Olson. “We didn’t quit and just kept answering runs.”

The Maroons meet the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops in quarterfinal action Thursday night. No. 2 Westsyde brushed back the No. 15 Southridge Storm of Surrey 55-37 in Wednesday play.

“We know Westsyde pretty well,” laughed Olson.

The Maroons lost 74-44 to the host Whundas in Kamloops in the final of the Okanagan Valley championship a few weeks ago. Fulton got into serious foul trouble in that tilt.

