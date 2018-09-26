Maroons power past Saints in girls volleyball

The Fulton Maroons outlasted the Pleasant Valley Saints 3-2 (25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-5) in North Zone Senior AA Girls Volleyball League play Tuesday night at Fulton.

Paige Noakes and Jacinda Heng both swung hard from the power position and racked up 14 kills each in the Maroons’ season opener. Brittany Cox executed a varied attack at the setter position and Emma Binns was a wall in the middle collecting seven blocks.

Sorcha Pasco had a great all-around game providing the Maroons with consistent hitting, passing and serving. Libero defensive specialist Tori Hauptman made some well-timed digs in the back row and Danika Aeichele was consistent from the service line keeping the PVSS offence off balance.

Next action for the Maroons is league play Tuesday at Revelstoke Secondary against the Avalanche.

In AAA league action Tuesday, Seaton brushed off the VSS Panthers 3-2 (10-25, 25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10).

