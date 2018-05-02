Maroons ready for Stadium Series

Caden Doyle of the Fulton Maroons slips a tackle from Harper Hokenson of the Salmon Arm Golds for a try in senior boys rugby action at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek)

The Fulton Maroons appear primed for Friday’s provincial-placing Stadium Series game against the G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack.

The Maroons ambushed the host Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton 59-19 in Okanagan Senior AA Boys Rugby League play Tuesday at McNicoll Park.

Evan Trottier caught the Mustangs napping with a quick tap off a penalty to score in the corner in the first minute of play and another storming run was recorded by from Isaac Olson under the posts.

Ryan Rumsey fought hard to break into the open and score Fulton’s third try shortly after. Taking advantage of the wind, Cole Hunter put a well-weighted kick into the corner for Heroka Kaga to pounce on for try No. 4.

Princess Margaret used their speed on the wing to convert in the corner in the second quarter and showed some impressive kicking skills against the wind to earn the conversion.

Chapperon Chillihitzia answered with another Maroon try and Caden Doyle made his presence known with a charge into the end zone.

The Mustangs broke away for their second try late in the half, but the celebrations were short-lived as Olson scored to close out the half with Fulton in front 47-14.

Fulton made some changes in their lineup for the second half, allowing for some players to debut in different positions. Hunter moved to the wing, giving Ty Cheyne a chance to show his skills at standoff, and Ethan Schiman stepped into the scrum-half spot giving Evan Trottier a well-deserved rest.

It wasn’t long before Hunter Krieger opened the second-half scoring for the Maroons with his trademark direct running. Some well-worked play in the backs put Sean Jazminez into the corner to close the offence.

Trottier’s kicking was solid as he went 6-for-8 in windy conditions.

Fulton goes up against G.W. Graham in a 2:30 p.m. tilt at Kelowna Secondary School. The Maroons were awarded a default win over the short-staffed Salmon Arm Golds last Thursday. The teams played a friendly sevens game.

“This will be a big test against a serious contender and should produce some great action,” said Fulton coach Gordon Cheyne.

The provincials go May 30-June 2 in Abbotsford.