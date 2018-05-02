Caden Doyle of the Fulton Maroons slips a tackle from Harper Hokenson of the Salmon Arm Golds for a try in senior boys rugby action at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek)

Maroons ready for Stadium Series

Fulton tackles G.W. Graham Grizzlies in provincial-placing match Friday

The Fulton Maroons appear primed for Friday’s provincial-placing Stadium Series game against the G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack.

The Maroons ambushed the host Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton 59-19 in Okanagan Senior AA Boys Rugby League play Tuesday at McNicoll Park.

Evan Trottier caught the Mustangs napping with a quick tap off a penalty to score in the corner in the first minute of play and another storming run was recorded by from Isaac Olson under the posts.

Ryan Rumsey fought hard to break into the open and score Fulton’s third try shortly after. Taking advantage of the wind, Cole Hunter put a well-weighted kick into the corner for Heroka Kaga to pounce on for try No. 4.

Princess Margaret used their speed on the wing to convert in the corner in the second quarter and showed some impressive kicking skills against the wind to earn the conversion.

Chapperon Chillihitzia answered with another Maroon try and Caden Doyle made his presence known with a charge into the end zone.

The Mustangs broke away for their second try late in the half, but the celebrations were short-lived as Olson scored to close out the half with Fulton in front 47-14.

Fulton made some changes in their lineup for the second half, allowing for some players to debut in different positions. Hunter moved to the wing, giving Ty Cheyne a chance to show his skills at standoff, and Ethan Schiman stepped into the scrum-half spot giving Evan Trottier a well-deserved rest.

It wasn’t long before Hunter Krieger opened the second-half scoring for the Maroons with his trademark direct running. Some well-worked play in the backs put Sean Jazminez into the corner to close the offence.

Trottier’s kicking was solid as he went 6-for-8 in windy conditions.

Fulton goes up against G.W. Graham in a 2:30 p.m. tilt at Kelowna Secondary School. The Maroons were awarded a default win over the short-staffed Salmon Arm Golds last Thursday. The teams played a friendly sevens game.

“This will be a big test against a serious contender and should produce some great action,” said Fulton coach Gordon Cheyne.

The provincials go May 30-June 2 in Abbotsford.

Previous story
Murray takes Sigalet to split decision
Next story
Sky Black boys bag bronze

Just Posted

Man wounded in Vernon shooting

Police investigating non-random incident early Tuesday

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

UPDATE: Road re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic, two properties on evacuation order

Stickle Road excavation work proceeds

Excavation of old visitor centre part of Stickle Road developments: RDNO

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

Fallen flagger remembered

Armstrong Day of Mourning draws traffic control industry

Your May 2 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Concert proceeds help fight cancer

Gary Clark assembles band for two shows in Kelowna and Chilliwack

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

Child hit by vehicle in Kamloops

A child riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning

Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Most Read