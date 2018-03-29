Masters athletes being chased

The Vernon Amateur Athletics Association (VAAA) track and field club has been awarded a grant from the +55 BC Games Legacy Fund, to help further develop its masters training program.

The funds will help cover costs of additional equipment, facilities and coaching. Several of the club’s masters athletes participated with great success in the 2017 55 + BC Games hosted by Vernon.

The Games are hosted yearly throughout B.C. and the club is looking to enter a team in the 2018 games in Kimberly/Cranbrook. The 2018 Canada 55+ games will be in August in New Brunswick.

“How about a B.C. presence at the World Master Athletic championships in Malaga, Spain?” said club vice-president Liz Ariano. “From first-timer to the elite level, the VAAA has a program for you. We offer training programs designed to help all adults over the age of 35 (masters category) in the sport of track and field, including track (sprints and distance), road (mile to marathon) and cross country running, as well as throwing and jumping events.”

Ariano said training programs are also beneficial to athletes where athletics are not their main focus, such as triathletes wanting to work on their “top end speed” or cross country skiers looking to maintain off season fitness.

In 2017, VAAA welcomed coach JJ Schmidt who moved here from the Lower Mainland. He has extensive experience in adult (35-99) athletics training and coached masters athletes from the famous Richmond Kajaks Track and Field club to great success over the last 18 years.

“Currently, our coach is looking to grow our masters program in Vernon,” said Ariano. “The program starts in April and continues through the end of October. No experience in running necessary. Starters at all level of fitness are welcome.”

The VAAA club trains at the outstanding facilities of the Greater Vernon Athletics Park. For information, visit the VAAA club website: www.vernontrackandfield.org.