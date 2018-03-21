McCallan Cup goes to Campbell

McCallan Cup winners Team Campbell. From left, Jake Van der Oort, Marilyn Arrowsmith and John Campbell and presenter Bernice McCallan. (Misdsing: Dennis Heinrichs).

The Armstrong Curling Club finished off its 2017/2018 season with the annual McCallan Challenge.

This challenge pits the best teams from each league with the winner presented with the McCallan Cup, a trophy donated to the Club in 1949 by J. H. McCallan and is presented by his daughter, Bernice McCallan.

The competition began last Thursday night with the top Monday Night ladies team of Dianne Mouncey, Lisa Gillowski, Rhonda Haga Wynn and Val Dacyk versus the Wedneday night ladies team of Bev Hamilton, Christine Harwood, Tracey Laveny, and Carrie Martin. Team Mouncey won 6-2.

Also competing were the Seniors League Fall season winners of John Campbell, Jake Van der Oort, Marilyn Arrowsmith and Dennis Heinrichs versus the Seniors Winter season winners of Tim Smith, Bobbi Lloyd, Jim Garaway and Doreen Burkitt. Team Campbell won 6-3.

The Friday night mixed league team of Bill Fowler, Kathy Saul Fowler, Vern Wong and Bonnie Southern played against the men’s Thursday night team of Dean Chappell, Dave Smith, Stuart Cleland and Ed Samay and won 9-4.

Also playing were the ladies Team Mouncey versus the seniors Team Campbell. The Campbell team posted a 7-2 victory.

Both games were close until the sixth end when the winners pulled ahead with big ends.

The Final McCallan Cup game was played on St. Patrick’s Day with Team Campbell playing versus Team Fowler, with Dave Southern sparing for Vern Wong who had to work.

This was a very exciting game to watch as the two teams sparred back and forth but Team John Campbell succeeded for the win. An AGM and trophy presentations followed.

Sportswoman of the year was a tie with Bev Hamilton and Dianne Mouncey sharing the award. Sportsman of the year was Al Hodgson. Trophies were awarded to the Monday night ladies Team Mouncey, Wednesday night ladies Team Hamilton, Thursday men’s Team Chappell, Seniors aggregate Team Campbell and finally the McCallan Cup to overall winner Team Campbell.

Trophy sponsors were: Southern Exposure, Eagle Eye Verntures, Askews Foods (Armstrong), Great Wall Restaurant, Luttmerding Family, Surecrop and “Skip” McCallan. A barbecue supper finished off the all day event.