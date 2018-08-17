McMillan paints winning soccer picture

Kayla McMillan scored twice as 123Artful Paint & Sip pasted Do It Drywall 5-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Dana Lazar, Amanda Penner and Lauren Wishart completed the Artful offence in front of fabulous keepers Chayse Newman and Dianne Neudorf. It was the final game of the season for both teams.

“They both showed lots of heart and made some great saves,” said Artful veteran Kris Fuller. “Tiffany Skoryeko and Hailey Noakes had great runs at the net with great hustle up front. Amazing work and control came from our midfield – applause for Bailey Limb and Lauren Wishart in the centre. Our outside mids all got a workout with amazing runs from Devyn McLennan, Jade Simm and Kelsey Middleton, who played mid and defence.”

Fuller also gave major props to the sweeper/stopper combo of Laura Schmidt and Katie Wishart along with fullbacks Ariel Pyatt and Bryanna Cole.

“What a terrific positive season,” added Fuller.

Players with Heart honours went to Lazar of the winners and Nahanni Fellenz of Do It Drywall.

Simply Delicious brushed back the Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 4-3 in other action. Becky Birbilis pulled the hat trick for the Sistas. No further details were reported.

Games scheduled Thursday night in the Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League, involving Vernon teams in Lake Country and Kelowna, were postponed due to poor air quality.

