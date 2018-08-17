McMillan paints winning soccer picture

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association play

Kayla McMillan scored twice as 123Artful Paint & Sip pasted Do It Drywall 5-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Dana Lazar, Amanda Penner and Lauren Wishart completed the Artful offence in front of fabulous keepers Chayse Newman and Dianne Neudorf. It was the final game of the season for both teams.

“They both showed lots of heart and made some great saves,” said Artful veteran Kris Fuller. “Tiffany Skoryeko and Hailey Noakes had great runs at the net with great hustle up front. Amazing work and control came from our midfield – applause for Bailey Limb and Lauren Wishart in the centre. Our outside mids all got a workout with amazing runs from Devyn McLennan, Jade Simm and Kelsey Middleton, who played mid and defence.”

Fuller also gave major props to the sweeper/stopper combo of Laura Schmidt and Katie Wishart along with fullbacks Ariel Pyatt and Bryanna Cole.

“What a terrific positive season,” added Fuller.

Players with Heart honours went to Lazar of the winners and Nahanni Fellenz of Do It Drywall.

Simply Delicious brushed back the Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 4-3 in other action. Becky Birbilis pulled the hat trick for the Sistas. No further details were reported.

Games scheduled Thursday night in the Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League, involving Vernon teams in Lake Country and Kelowna, were postponed due to poor air quality.

Dr. Lee Dental pads North Okanagan Women’s Soccer lead

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Woodliffe off to Wisconsin

Just Posted

Falkland boil water advisory rescinded

Bacterial counts in Falkland’s water systems return to acceptable levels

Armstrong ready to Paint the Town

Special event launch Tuesday at 9 a.m. at city hall; program focuses on Armstrong business core

Okanagan water board seeks mussels funding

Okanagan Basin Water Board sends request to new federal fisheries minister

Ash falling in the Okanagan

Reports on social media of ashes on cars around the Okanagan

Winery honours Summerland Olympian with special labels

Dirty Laundry Vineyard has two wines to mark Justin Kripps’ gold medal in bobsleigh

Crews getting a handle on fires near Cherryville

Area restrictions expanded, firefighters equipment stolen

21% of people admit to being addicted to their phone: poll

Smartphone usage surpasses TV time in B.C. homes, a new survey suggests

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

Coffee chain plans to open 1,500 stores in Asia over the next decade

How to help B.C. wildfire victims

Donations being taken by many organizations, BC Hydro waiving bills

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Most Read