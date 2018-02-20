The Vernon Coca Cola Vipers Midget Tier 3 reps completed a perfect regular- and tournament-season at 47-0 with a pair of shutout wins on the weekend. (Morning Star file photo)

Midget Snakes remain perfect

Vernon Coca Cola Vipers 47-0 heading into playoff tournament…

There have been 47 opponents in regular season and tournament action for the Vernon Coca Cola Vipers Tier 3 midget rep hockey team.

All 47 have met the same fate: defeat.

The Vipers closed out a perfect regular season with two weekend wins, improving their record to 47-0 as they enter playoffs this weekend.

Vernon got 25 saves from Jordan Foster in a 4-0 shutout in Salmon Arm Saturday. KT Walters, Mason Robinson, Corey Lazar and Zach Agar scored for Vernon, who followed that up with a 7-0 win in Enderby Sunday over the North Okanagan Knights.

Koltin Dodge picked up the shutout. Lincoln Connor had 2+1 while Ethan Joe added 1+2.

The Vipers will host the playoff tournament at the Vernon Civic Arena this weekend. Vernon takes on Revelstoke Friday at 8 a.m. and West Kelowna at 2:45 p.m. On Saturday, the Vipers meet South Okanagan at 10:30 a.m. and Kamloops at 8 p.m. They close out the round robin Sunday at 10:15 a.m. against Merritt. The top team goes to the provincial finals.

Also capping off an undefeated regular season were the Vernon Watkin Motors Peewee Tier 2 Mustangs, who scored eight unanswered goals on Saturday in West Kelowna, trouncing the Knights 8-5.

“It was the slowest start to our season and a number of the boys were sick,” said Mustangs head coach Taylor Wilson. “At the halfway mark the boys decided to show up.”

After spotting the Knights a 5-0 lead Vernon stormed back with four goals in the back half of second period. The recently-crowned Coca-Cola Classic champions cranked it up another notch in the third, scoring four more and completely shutting down the hosts.

Theo Van Wyk and Cosmo Wilson led the Mustangs attack with two goals each. Ryder DeNys, Hudson Kibblewhite, JJ Milne and Deagan McMillan added singles.

Matthew Kuhnlein earned the win in goal, making key stops in the final two frames and closing the door on West Kelowna.

Next up for Mustangs is OMAHA Peewee Tier 2 Playoffs starting Friday in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Vernon opens against West Kelowna at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Kelowna Memorial Arena.

Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers closed out the Bantam Tier 3 regular season with a 5-3 win over Kamloops.

Brock Holliday and Bryce Lauer played great defensively, and Parker Stadnyk got the win in goal for the Vipers. Call-up Gage Stoll scored one of the Vernon goals.

